2025 Academy Award Winners- Updating Live

Tonight's the night! Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 97th Oscars will be held tonight, March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC and streamed live on Hulu. Follow along with BroadwayWorld as we update the winners live!
The Wicked movie has received 10 nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the duo is also set to kick off the ceremony with a musical performance, presumably a medley of songs from the film. Other confirmed performers for the ceremony include Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and a special performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.
Wicked has also been recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.
Colman Domingo is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sing Sing. Timothée Chalamet was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in the musical biopic A Complete Unknown.
Emilia Pérez has received a total of 13 nominations with recognitions for Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture, among others.
Tonight's presenters include Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, stars of the forthcoming Snow White reimagining, Andrew Garfield, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, John Lithgow, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Bowen Yang, and more.
Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**
Anora **WINNER**
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora **WINNER**
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist **WINNER**
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez **WINNER**
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain **WINNER**
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
"El Mal," Emilia Pérez **WINNER**
"The Journey," The Six Triple Eight
"Like a Bird," Sing Sing
"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez
"Never Too Late," Elton John: Never Too Late
Anora **WINNER**
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
A Complete Unknown
Conclave **WINNER**
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Sean Baker, Anora **WINNER**
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
The Brutalist **WINNER**
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Anora **WINNER**
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked **WINNER**
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked **WINNER**
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance **WINNER**
Wicked
The Brutalist **WINNER**
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two **WINNER**
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
I'm Still Here **WINNER**
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land **WINNER**
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup D'Etat
Sugarcane
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two **WINNER**
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Flow **WINNER**
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress **WINNER**
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot **WINNER**
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra **WINNER**
