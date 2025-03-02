2025 Academy Award Winners- Updating Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tonight's the night! Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 97th Oscars will be held tonight, March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC and streamed live on Hulu. Follow along with BroadwayWorld as we update the winners live!

The Wicked movie has received 10 nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the duo is also set to kick off the ceremony with a musical performance, presumably a medley of songs from the film. Other confirmed performers for the ceremony include Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and a special performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Wicked has also been recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Colman Domingo is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sing Sing. Timothée Chalamet was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in the musical biopic A Complete Unknown.

Emilia Pérez has received a total of 13 nominations with recognitions for Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture, among others.

Tonight's presenters include Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, stars of the forthcoming Snow White reimagining, Andrew Garfield, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, John Lithgow, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Bowen Yang, and more.

Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**

2025 Oscar Winners

Best Picture

Anora **WINNER**

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora **WINNER**

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist **WINNER**

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez **WINNER**

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain **WINNER**

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Original Song

"El Mal," Emilia Pérez **WINNER**

"The Journey," The Six Triple Eight

"Like a Bird," Sing Sing

"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late," Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Original Screenplay

Anora **WINNER**

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave **WINNER**

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora **WINNER**

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Original Score

The Brutalist **WINNER**

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Editing

Anora **WINNER**

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked **WINNER**

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked **WINNER**

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance **WINNER**

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist **WINNER**

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two **WINNER**

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best International Feature

I'm Still Here **WINNER**

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land **WINNER**

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup D'Etat

Sugarcane

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two **WINNER**

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Animated Feature

Flow **WINNER**

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress **WINNER**

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot **WINNER**

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Documentary Short

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra **WINNER**