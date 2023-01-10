Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Film Adaptation

The film will be released in theaters on April 28. 

Jan. 10, 2023  

Lionsgate has REVEALED first look images featuring Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates on behalf of ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET. The film will be released in theaters on April 28.

For over fifty years, Judy Blume's classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life's biggest questions.

In Lionsgate's big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school.

She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn't happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.

The film also stars Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume, and produced by Gracie Films' Academy Award® winner James L. Brooks (Best Picture, 1983 - Terms of Endearment), alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric La'auli Porter, and executive produced by Jonathan McCoy.

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Film Adaptation

