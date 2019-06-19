POSE, RUSSIAN DOLL Lead Nominees for 2019 TCA AWARDS

The Television Critics Association (TCA) announces the nominees for the organization's 35TH Annual TCA Awards. Comedy duo Desus & Mero, stars of the TCA-nominated Showtime series of the same name, will host. The 2019 TCA Awards, a celebration of all things television, honors the best series, creators, and stars of the 2018-2019 season. More than 220 professional television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada voted.

TCA nominees compete for accolades across different categories honoring outstanding achievements in news and information, youth, reality, drama, comedy, miniseries, and sketch/variety shows. Winners will be announced at the invitation-only presentation on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

HBO leads with 15 nominations this year, inching past Netflix which scored 14. FX ranks third with eight nods. Amazon follows with five nominations while CBS and PBS each have four; NBC and Showtime have three; and BBC America and POP TV have two. Rounding out the lot are AMC, Comedy Central, Disney Jr., Lifetime, MSNBC, Starz, and TBS, each with one.

The 2019 TCA Awards boasts one of the most diverse nominee rosters in memory, a testament to a crowded television landscape of high-quality programming on traditional channels, and on streaming services.

No category reflects the eclectic characters, stimulating plots, and authentic emotion of the 2018-2019 season better than the coveted Program Of The Year. The exceptional contenders include: HBO's heart-wrenching drama "Chernobyl," immersive fantasy epic "Game Of Thrones" and Netflix's mind-bending multiverse tale "Russian Doll." Also in contention are: Netflix' true-life tragedy "When They See Us," FX's definitive LGBT period piece "Pose" and Amazon's tragicomic British hit "Fleabag."

"Pose" and "Russian Doll" lead all programs with four nominations each. "Pose" is vying for Outstanding Achievement In Drama and star Billy Porter is up for Individual Achievement In Drama; while "Russian Doll" is in the running for Outstanding Achievement In Comedy and actress and co-creator Natasha Lyonne will look to take home Individual Achievement In Comedy. The two series will face off for the second time that evening when they vie for the honor of Outstanding New Program against fellow freshmen Netflix's "Dead To Me," Comedy Central's "The Other Two," HBO's "Succession," and FX's "What We Do In The Shadows."

"From departing juggernauts that changed the TV game to new shows that test the boundaries of what the medium can do and be, this has been a landmark season for television across all networks and platforms," said Daniel Fienberg, TCA President and The Hollywood Reporter Chief TV Critic. "This strong nomination roster represents a diverse blend of talented performers, many of whom are also creators, and groundbreaking content that made us laugh, cry and gasp. Every category is bursting with hard choices, but we couldn't ask for a better problem to have as we gather together to honor yet another terrific television season and celebrate 35 years of the TCA Awards."

The 35TH Annual TCA Awards coincide with the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour, running from Tuesday, July 23 through Thursday, August 8.

Below is the list of 2019 Television Critics Association nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners, which will be announced at a later date.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA



Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects" - HBO

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora" - Showtime

Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight" - CBS All Access

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" - BBC America

Billy Porter, "Pose" - FX

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon" - FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY



Pamela Adlon, "Better Things" - FX

Bill Hader, "Barry" - HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" - HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll" - Netflix

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" - Pop TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" - Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION



"60 Minutes" - CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

"America To Me" - Starz

"Leaving Neverland" - HBO

"Our Planet" - Netflix

"The Rachel Maddow Show" - MSNBC

"Surviving R. Kelly" - Lifetime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY



"The Great British Baking Show" - PBS

"Making It" - NBC

"Nailed It!" - Netflix

"Queer Eye" - Netflix (2018 Winner in Category)

"Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" - Netflix

"Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" - Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING



"Arthur" - PBS Kids

"Carmen Sandiego" - Netflix

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" - PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

"Muppet Babies" - Disney Junior

"Odd Squad" - PBS Kids

"Sesame Street" - HBO (2018, 2011, 2001 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS



"Desus & Mero" - Showtime

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" -TBS

"I Think You Should Leave" - Netflix

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" - HBO (2018 Winner in Category)

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" - NBC

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES



"Chernobyl" - HBO

"Deadwood: The Movie" - HBO

"Escape at Dannemora" - Showtime

"Fosse/Verdon" - FX

"Sharp Objects" - HBO

"When They See Us" - Netflix

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM



"Dead to Me" - Netflix

"The Other Two" - Comedy Central

"Pose" - FX

"Russian Doll" - Netflix

"Succession" - HBO

"What We Do in the Shadows" - FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA



"Better Call Saul" - AMC

"The Good Fight" - CBS All Access

"Homecoming" - Amazon

"Killing Eve" - BBC America

"Pose" - FX

"Succession" - HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY



"Barry" - HBO

"Fleabag" - Amazon

"The Good Place" - NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon

"Russian Doll" - Netflix

"Schitt's Creek" - Pop TV

"Veep" - HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR



"Chernobyl" - HBO

"Fleabag" - Amazon

"Game of Thrones" - HBO (2012 Winner in Category)

"Pose" - FX

"Russian Doll" - Netflix

"When They See Us" - Netflix

Photo Credit: Macall Polay/FX





