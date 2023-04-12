Michaël Brun Releases New Single 'Charge It' Featuring Masego, Jozzy, Bayka

Haiti-born producer and artist Michaël Brun debuts his new single entitled "Charge It" featuring Masego, Jozzy, and Bayka released TODAY via Astralwerks. The track premiered earlier TODAY on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

On "Charge It," Michaël, Traphousejazz multi-instrumentalist Masego, Grammy-award winning R&B singer- songwriter Jozzy, and rising Jamaican artist Bayka come together to create an addictive, energetic dance track. The hypnotic jam showcases Michaël's ability to defy genre and create a catchy tune with a global sound that is guaranteed to keep dance floors full all summer long.

Of the track, Michaël said, "'Charge It' to me is the embodiment of 3 worlds colliding: Coupé-décalé, Jazz and Dancehall. Masego, Jozzy and Bayka all stepped out of their comfort zones to bring something special to this song, both in performance and storytelling. I love what we created and I think everyone will have a different interpretation of what it's really about."

The eye-catching music video for "Charge It" was shot in Jamaica and directed by Savannah Baker (Usher, Sean Paul, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey) and evokes the colorful and lively energy that is to be expected of a Michaël Brun hit. The video features British-Jamaican TikTok sensations T & A Twinz who have amassed over 2.5 million likes on the platform.

ast week, the announcement of Michaël Brun's signing to Capitol Music Group's Astralwerks was announced via Variety. Of the signing, Michaël said, "This new music reflects all of those experiences, and I'm grateful that the team at Astralwerks are helping to bridge those sounds with the rest of the world."

This summer, Michaël will return with his famous annual Bayo Block Party Tour. He has consistently brought audiences together with the tour, taking over renowned venues worldwide with classic elements such as "rara" and the spontaneous spirit of a Port-au-Prince street party. The Bayo Block Party Tour will include shows at Montreal Jazz Fest on July 7th, Central Park SummerStage on July 22nd, and more to come.

Michaël Brun has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket for the New York show goes to supporting Friends of Matènwa which empowers the Matènwa community, and by extension many other communities of Haiti, to defend children's rights, reflect on local problems, and determine their own solutions. For Michaël's Montreal show, $1 per ticket will go to The KANPE Foundation, a foundation that brings support to the underserved rural communities in Haiti on their path to autonomy.

Of the Haitian artwork for the Bayo Tour, Michaël said, "I've worked with the incredibly talented Haitian artist Yaël Talleyrand on BAYO artwork since 2017, and every new year brings a new theme. This year since these shows are happening during the peak of summer, we wanted to create a tribute to Fresko, the traditional ice treat that we drink in Haiti and across the Caribbean. We all associate Fresko with summer events and music, so we thought it would be a fun way to visually bring a little bit of Haiti to the world."

Watch the new music video here: