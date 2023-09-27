Jimmy Fallon & Seth Meyers Talk Shows to Return Monday on NBC

NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (11:35pm) and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (12:35am) will return with original telecasts on Monday, Oct. 2.

Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

Both series paused production when the WGA strike was called on May 2.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC