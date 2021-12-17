Billy Porter to Perform New Single on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN EVE

ABC and MRC Live & Alternative TODAY announced the performance lineups in Times Square and New Orleans for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022." This year marks the 50th anniversary of America's go-to annual New Year's tradition that celebrates the year's very best in music.

The most-watched New Year's Eve celebration nationwide which features iconic performances of the year's biggest songs airs LIVE Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.

New Orleans co-host Billy Porter delivers his new hit single and a sneak peak of a future classic on the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the mighty Mississippi River in the historic French Quarter.

Also announced is 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Hip-Hop superstar and multi-hyphenate entertainer, LL COOL J, who will give a spectacular performance of his iconic hits from the NYRE stage.

Pop/R&B superstar Chlöe will wow the Times Square crowd with an unforgettable performance of her chart-topping hit, "Have Mercy."

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and award-winning ROCK LEGENDS Journey will perform a special collection of notable and celebrated hits.

Multi-platinum international Latin phenom KAROL G will kick off the night's festivities with a red-hot performance of her fan-favorite hits.

The L.A. Party festivities will be kicked off by five-time NYRE co-host and multi-platinum selling artist, Ciara, with Club Quarantine's D-Nice spinning the turntables at the celebration. The star-studded NYRE lineup also includes 17-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest in Times Square with first-time co-host Liza Koshy, co-host Billy Porter from New Orleans, and co-host Roselyn Sanchez leading the festivities in Puerto Rico, the inaugural destination for the show's first Spanish-language countdown.

The No. 1 New Year's Eve programming special each year, last year's program dominated the combined deliveries of its broadcast competitors by 7.0 million Total Viewers and by 63% with Adults 18-49. Soaring by double digits year over year, last year's late-night telecast attracted 18.4 million Total Viewers and ranked as the highest-rated musical special of 2020 among Adults 18-49.

