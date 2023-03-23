ANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in May

HBO Original three-part documentary series ANGEL CITY, directed by Arlene Nelson ("Gutsy" and HBO's "Naked States") and executive produced by Academy Award®-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes, and Christine O'Malley, debuts this May on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

ANGEL CITY is a gripping docuseries that goes behind the scenes and onto the pitch of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women's soccer team, Angel City Football Club.

Pulling back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season of the female-founded and led team, the series reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise FROM SCRATCH and blaze a bold trail in the world of professional sports.

HBO Sports Documentaries presents ANGEL CITY, a MountainA and Little Monster Films production in association with O'Malley Creadon Productions. Directed by Arlene Nelson; executive producers, Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Anna Barnes, Natalie Portman, Sophie Mas, and Christine O'Malley.

For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner; coordinating producer, Abtin Motia.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: