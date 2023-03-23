Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in May

ANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in May

ANGEL CITY is a gripping docuseries that goes behind the scenes of a women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club.

Mar. 23, 2023  

HBO Original three-part documentary series ANGEL CITY, directed by Arlene Nelson ("Gutsy" and HBO's "Naked States") and executive produced by Academy Award®-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes, and Christine O'Malley, debuts this May on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

ANGEL CITY is a gripping docuseries that goes behind the scenes and onto the pitch of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women's soccer team, Angel City Football Club.

Pulling back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season of the female-founded and led team, the series reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise FROM SCRATCH and blaze a bold trail in the world of professional sports.

HBO Sports Documentaries presents ANGEL CITY, a MountainA and Little Monster Films production in association with O'Malley Creadon Productions. Directed by Arlene Nelson; executive producers, Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Anna Barnes, Natalie Portman, Sophie Mas, and Christine O'Malley.

For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner; coordinating producer, Abtin Motia.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
OUTLANDER Season Seven to Premiere on STARZ in June Photo
OUTLANDER Season Seven to Premiere on STARZ in June
STARZ announced the return of its fan-favorite time-traveling drama series “Outlander,” confirming the upcoming seventh season will be split into two parts of eight episodes each, with the back half airing in 2024. It was previously announced that the seventh season would be an extended 16 episodes.
HGTVs FIX MY FRANKENHOUSE to Premiere in April Photo
HGTV's FIX MY FRANKENHOUSE to Premiere in April
Hodge-podge properties with odd additions and piecemeal redesigns will get a renovation re-do in the new HGTV series Fix My Frankenhouse. In the six-episode season, Boston-based home renovation experts and husband-wife team Mike and Denese Butler will fix these “Frankenstein” houses and create fresh floor plans that work for the families.
Video: Netflix Shares QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Shares QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY Trailer
Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Chiiild Performs 'Bon Voyage' From New Album 'Better Luck In The Next Life'Video: Chiiild Performs 'Bon Voyage' From New Album 'Better Luck In The Next Life'
March 22, 2023

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Chiiild's live performance of 'Bon Voyage' off his latest album, Better Luck In The Next Life. 'Bon Voyage' follows Chiiild's previous live performance of 'Antidote.' Previously, Chiiild was named a Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 with performances. Watch the video now!
Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 LineupNewport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Lineup
March 22, 2023

The lineup also includes bounce legend Big Freedia, musical polyglots Thundercat, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Big Gigantic and Alfa Mist, as well as songwriters Cautious Clay, Durand Jones and The War & Treaty. Special ensembles include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride’s annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings, and more.
Ayleen Valentine Shares 'epitaph' & 'i can't stop dreaming of you' Double SinglesAyleen Valentine Shares 'epitaph' & 'i can't stop dreaming of you' Double Singles
March 22, 2023

Ayleen Valentine shares her second “a/b” single package “a/b__2.” The second of four package releases, Valentine explores the fragility and depth of solitude and loss on the new tracks. Along with the release Ayleen's announced tour dates with Ethan Bortnick after wrapping up dates supporting Riz La Vie.
Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season ThreeLinda Emond, Wesley Taylor & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three
March 22, 2023

Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, and Jeremy Shamos have joined the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building in recurring roles. Season three of the hit comedy will also feature Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin. It is set to follow the making of a Broadway show.
Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell Talks RAGTIME Reunion Concert Decades In the MakingVideo: Brian Stokes Mitchell Talks RAGTIME Reunion Concert Decades In the Making
March 22, 2023

Following his performance with Audra McDonald on the TODAY Show this morning, Brian Stokes Mitchell revealed what part of the upcoming Ragtime reunion concert he is most looking forward to. Watch the complete video, in which Mitchell speaks about the Ragtime reunion concert and how more people can help the Entertainment Community Fund, now!
share