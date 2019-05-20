Why Don't We Drop New Track UNBELIEVABLE

Atlantic recording artists Why Don't We have released their fifth new track of 2019, "Unbelievable" - available now via all DSPs. The summer-ready song arrives on the heels of the band's explosive collaborative single "I Don't Belong In This Club" with Macklemore and the group's announce as part of the 2019 TODAY Show Citi Concert Series line-up, returning once again to Rockefeller Plaza on Labor Day (Sept. 2nd) following last year's performance which garnered one of the largest crowds of the summer.

Known for their prolific and creative output, both "Unbelievable" and "I Don't Belong In This Club" continue a steady flow of new releases from Why Don't We - also including "Big Plans" (which shot to #1 on the iTunes all-genres chart), "Cold In LA" and last month's soundtrack contribution to STXFilm's UglyDolls, "Don't Change."

Why Don't We is gearing up for the second leg of their biggest headline run to date, the 8 Letters Tour, resuming July 18th in Costa Mesa, CA. The tour's wildly successful and completely sold out first leg included stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and New York City - where the band sold out the legendary Radio City Music Hall in just two hours. For ticketing details, tour updates, and more, please visit www.whydontwemusic.com.

Amassing more than 750 million global audio streams, 3.8 million Instagram followers, and total You Tube views exceeding 426 million with over 2.7 million subscribers in under 2 years, Why Don't We has become one of pop music's biggest breakout stories. Taking an innovative and unconventional approach towards releasing new music and actively engaging their rapidly growing fanbase, the prolific young group - the quintet ranges in age from 17-20 years old - put out four EPs in under 12 months. The group closed 2017 on a high note, performing on the entire iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, including the New York City stop at Madison Square Garden where they shared the stage with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello and more. Their debut full length album, 8 Letters, debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 at #9 and immediately shot to #1 on US iTunes' Overall Albums chart (along with topping charts in over 20 more territories around the globe) - while the title track hit Top 20 at Pop radio and boasts over 130 million global audio and video streams to date. The band has sold out back-to-back North American headlining tours, and is currently on the road for their most extensive 8 Letters Tour (which included a stop at New York City's Radio City Music Hall which sold out in under two hours). High profile national television appearances include performances on NBC's TODAY Show (including their summer concert series in Rockefeller Plaza), ABC's Good Morning America, nationally syndicated Live with Kelly and Ryan, CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more. Press highlights include features in Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, and TIME among others. WHY DON'T WE is: Daniel Seavey, Zach Herron, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, and Jack Avery.

WHY DON'T WE

8 LETTERS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

July 18 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair

July 19 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 20 - Las Vegas, NV - PARK Theater

July 22 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair

July 25 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheatre

July 26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

July 27 - St. Louis, MO - Fabulous Fox Theatre

July 28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

July 30 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

August 1 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre

August 2 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheater

August 3 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

August 5 - Baltimore, MD - Pavilion

August 6 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

August 8 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 9 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

August 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

August 11 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center

August 13 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

August 14 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 18 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

August 20 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Car Stadium

August 21 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 25 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

August 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Devos Performance Hall

August 28 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

August 29 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair

August 31 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair





