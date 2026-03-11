Violet Grohl Sets Release of Debut Album 'Be Sweet To Me;' Shares New Track

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Violet Grohl has announced her debut album, Be Sweet To Me, set for global release on May 29th via Auroura Records / Republic Records. Following the 2025 release of “THUM” and “Applefish,” she has also unleashed a new album track, “595,” accompanied by a Nikki Milan Houston-directed video. Check it out below.

Be Sweet To Me was recorded from late 2024 into early 2025 at producer Justin Raisen’s (Kim Gordon, Charli XCX) Los Angeles home studio alongside musicians assembled in the spirit of the Wrecking Crew session players in the ’60s and ’70s.

Alternative music from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s is a perpetual influence. “There’s something so powerful about that period of music, from the messaging to the visuals, it’s authentic and raw.” Pixies, Soundgarden, Cocteau Twins, The Breeders, PJ Harvey, The Muffs, Björk, Alice in Chains, L7, Juliana Hatfield: “I've listened to that stuff since I was a kid,” Grohl says. The songs on the album tend to be impressionistic, colored by Grohl’s love of film, particularly the work of David Lynch.

In addition to CD, Be Sweet To Me is available to preorder in black, blueberry jam (exclusive to indie retailers) and ivory vinyl (exclusive to the official artist store). Pre-Save + Pre-Order HERE.

In January, Grohl released “What’s Heaven Without You,” a haunting track written in the aftermath of the Altadena fires in Los Angeles, inspired by David Lynch. The track will be available along b-side “Swallowtail” as an exclusive 7” Record Store Day release on April 18th.

Photo Credit: Bella Newman