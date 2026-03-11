Drayton Farley Adds East Coast Dates to 2026 U.S. Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drayton Farley has announced an East Coast run of shows in support of his upcoming album A Heavy Duty Heart, out March 27th via One Riot Records. The seven-show run kicks off May 14th in Decatur, GA, with Farley winding his way up the East Coast after that. Farley, who is currently on the road with Charley Crockett, will play an intimate album release show at Skinny Dennis in Nashville on March 27th.

Produced by Sadler Vaden, and with all songs written by Farley, A Heavy Duty Heart is described as "a stunning meditation on love and fear," which sees Farley take "a hard look at his life, celebrating the good, lamenting the bad, and asking the questions that don’t always want to be answered."

The album was recorded live to tape in Nashville with his touring band and marks Farley's first collection of material that features all songs in conversation with each other. Two songs from that album appeared on television: “It’s Called Doubt” was featured on the second season of the Paramount hit Landman, and “Turn Around” appeared during an episode of CBS’ Sheriff Country.

While not featured on A Heavy Duty Heart, Farley’s stand-alone single “Touch and Go,” co-written with Sunny Sweeney and Dani Rose, was also featured on the latest season of Landman, rising to #1 on the Shazam Viral U.S. Chart and their Top 200 U.S. Chart, and #9 on their Viral Global Chart.

Drayton Farley - 2026 Tour Dates

March 11 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa*

March 27 - Nashville, TN - Skinny Dennis

March 28 - Nashville, TN - Tin Pan South @ The Commodore Grille

March 31 - Birmingham, AL - Seasick Records^

May 14 - Decatur, GA - Eddie’s Attic

May 15 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

May 16 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

May 19 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

May 21 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

May 22 - Fairfield, CT - Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne

May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

*supporting Charley Crockett

^in-store performance

Photo credit: Leah Dockery