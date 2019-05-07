Wear Your Wounds Feat. J. Bannon Announce 'RUST ON THE GATES OF HEAVEN

Wear Your Wounds was created by Converge founder Jacob Bannon. Initially conceived as a solo project, it evolved into a five-piece band that often works with collaborating musicians. In 2017 Wear Your Wounds released WYW (the debut double album) and Arthritic Heart (a New Noise Magazine single). A live band was then assembled for a number of shows including Roadburn Festival 2017 and Desert Festival UK. Later on that year their Dunedevil (an experimental album) was released; a companion piece to Bannon's abstract art book of the same name. In 2018 Wear Your Wounds released their Live at the BBC 12" LP at Maida Vale Studio (MV4). That year Wear Your Wounds also played select shows on the East Coast and Europe including an appearance at Roadburn Festival 2018, which was also curated by Bannon.

Now, Wear Your Wounds prepare to release Rust on the Gates of Heaven. The release marks the first time the official lineup of the band; Jacob Bannon (Converge), Mike McKenzie (The Red Chord, Stomach Earth, Unraveller, etc), Adam McGrath (Cave In, Nomad Stones, etc), Sean Martin (Twitching Tongues, ex-Hatebreed, ex-Kid Cudi), and Chris Maggio (ex-Trap Them, ex-Sleigh Bells, etc) have properly written and recorded together. It also features musicians Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe, White Horse) and Gared O'Donnell (Planes Mistaken For Stars, Hawks and Doves) collaborating throughout.

Check out the music video for "Rust on the Gates of Heaven," directed by Max Moore, now via Revolver Magazine.

Wear Your Wounds will tour the U.S. this month with the likes of Uniform, Author & Punisher, Xasthur and more - check out all dates listed below. Rust on the Gates of Heaven is available for pre-order here. Look for more news and music to surface soon from Wear Your Wounds.

WEAR YOUR WOUNDS, ON TOUR:

May 8 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

May 9 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

May 10 Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern *

May 11 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary *

May 12 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

May 14 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 *

May 15 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

May 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge *

May 17 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *

May 18 Boston, MA @ Sonia *

May 26 Seattle, WA @ Highline ^

May 27 Portland, OR @ Tonic Lounge ^

May 28 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop ^

May 29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite ^

May 30 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

May 31 San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^

June 1 Mesa, AZ @ Underground ^

* w/ Uniform

^ w/ Author & Punisher, Xasthur

Rust on the Gates of Heaven, track listing:

1. Mercifully

2. Rust on the Gates of Heaven

3. Paper Panther

4. Tomorrow's Sorrow

5. Brittle Pillar

6. Truth is a Lonely Word

7. Rainbow Fades

8. Love in Peril

9. Lurking Shadow

10. Shrinking Violet

11. Mercilessly





