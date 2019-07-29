Pond Shares New Video and Tour Dates
POND have today shared details of their upcoming Autumn tour of the United States. Beginning with a performance on September 21st in Brooklyn at Warsaw, the tour goes on to hit venues in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and San Francisco before culminating in a show at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on September 29th. See below for a full list of dates. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, August 2nd @ 10:00 AM local venue time.
The prolific force from Perth released their 8th studio album, Tasmania - featuring "Daisy," "Sixteen Days" and "Burnt Out Star" - back in March on Interscope Records. Today, the band are sharing the video for "The Boys Are Killing Me," which was filmed on a Super 8 camera by Jay Watson while they were on tour through Sweden, U.K. and France. The clip's outro was filmed by Julien Barbagallo, and was edited by Jamie Terry and Pond.
Watch the video HERE:
The album was produced and mixed by POND and Kevin Parker and recorded in Fremantle, Western Australia. Tasmania acts as a sister album to 2017's The Weather, POND's most critically acclaimed album to date. "The album never wanders more than a few inches away from the sublime," said Pitchfork. "It's a document of a band knocking loudly on the door of greatness."
Tour Dates:
08/08 - Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/10 - Helsinki FI @ Flow Festival
08/15 - St. Malo FR @ La Route Du Rock
08/17 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/18 - Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
09/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/23 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
09/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
09/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
10/26 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
10/27 - Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu
10/29 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
10/30 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie Botanique
10/31 - Paris, FR @ Elsyee Montmarte
11/02 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
11/03 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke's
11/04 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
11/05 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/06 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton
01/10 - Melbourne, AUS @ Festival Hall *
01/11 - Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion *
01/15 - Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall *
01/18 - Perth, AUS @ Red Hill *
* = supporting Mac DeMarco
Photo Credit: Andreia Lemos