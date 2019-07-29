Pond Shares New Video and Tour Dates

POND have today shared details of their upcoming Autumn tour of the United States. Beginning with a performance on September 21st in Brooklyn at Warsaw, the tour goes on to hit venues in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and San Francisco before culminating in a show at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on September 29th. See below for a full list of dates. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, August 2nd @ 10:00 AM local venue time.

The prolific force from Perth released their 8th studio album, Tasmania - featuring "Daisy," "Sixteen Days" and "Burnt Out Star" - back in March on Interscope Records. Today, the band are sharing the video for "The Boys Are Killing Me," which was filmed on a Super 8 camera by Jay Watson while they were on tour through Sweden, U.K. and France. The clip's outro was filmed by Julien Barbagallo, and was edited by Jamie Terry and Pond.

Watch the video HERE:

The album was produced and mixed by POND and Kevin Parker and recorded in Fremantle, Western Australia. Tasmania acts as a sister album to 2017's The Weather, POND's most critically acclaimed album to date. "The album never wanders more than a few inches away from the sublime," said Pitchfork. "It's a document of a band knocking loudly on the door of greatness."

Tour Dates:

08/08 - Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/10 - Helsinki FI @ Flow Festival

08/15 - St. Malo FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/17 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/18 - Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

09/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/23 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

09/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

09/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

10/26 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

10/27 - Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

10/29 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/30 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie Botanique

10/31 - Paris, FR @ Elsyee Montmarte

11/02 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

11/03 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke's

11/04 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

11/05 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/06 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

01/10 - Melbourne, AUS @ Festival Hall *

01/11 - Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion *

01/15 - Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall *

01/18 - Perth, AUS @ Red Hill *

* = supporting Mac DeMarco

Photo Credit: Andreia Lemos





