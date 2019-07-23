Melanie Martinez Unveils K-12

Melanie Martinez and Atlantic Records announce the release of her hugely anticipated new album and its accompanying full-length film. "K-12" arrives on Friday, September 6th; pre-orders are available now HERE. Fans who pre-order "K-12" via Melanie's official webstore by Monday, August 5th at 2 pm (local time) will get first access to presale tickets for her tour, announcing next week. For updates, please see melaniemartinezmusic.com.

"K-12" marks Martinez's long anticipated follow-up to her RIAA platinum certified, 2015 debut album, "CRY BABY." Produced by Michael Keenan with the exception of one song produced by Kinetics & One Love (who previously collaborated with Martinez on such hits as "Dollhouse" and "Carousel"), the album serves as a soundtrack companion to an eerily enchanting new musical film, written, directed, and starring Martinez. The exclusive K-12 trailer premieres today HERE.

K-12 will have its official Los Angeles film premiere on Tuesday, September 3rd, exclusively at Hollywood's famed Arclight Cinerama Dome. An official New York City premiere will follow on Thursday, September 5th at the AMC Empire 25 in Times Square. That same night will see K-12 shown as a one-night-only global event in theatres around the world. Presented by preeminent global theatrical distributor Abramorama, K-12 will play in 60+ theatres in the U.S. and many more internationally in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, New Zealand, Ireland, Argentina to name only a few. A complete list of participating theatres and tickets can be found now via www.k-12thefilm.com, with additional markets & theaters to be announced shortly.

Shot last Fall on location in Budapest, Hungary, K-12 sees Martinez starring as Cry Baby, a strong and sensitive girl who is sent off to a disturbing sleepaway school hidden underneath a grandiose façade. A series of exclusive K-12 teasers are streaming now via Martinez's official YouTube channel HERE.

"My heart is incredibly full," says Martinez, "To be able to show people what I've been working on these past few years, and to be given the opportunity to create a feature film and have full creative control over every aspect of this project is a huge blessing and I'm beyond grateful."

Widely applauded for her remarkably creative live performances, Martinez will celebrate "K-12" with an epic headline tour to be unveiled in full next week. In addition, she will headline Washington, DC's upcoming All Things Go Fall Classic, set for Sunday, October 13th at DC's historic Union Market. For additional live dates and ticket information, please visit melaniemartinezmusic.com.

"CRY BABY" made a stunning SoundScan/Billboard 200 debut at #6 upon its initial August 2015 release while also entering the "Top Alternative Albums" chart at #1. In addition to its own RIAA platinum certification, 11 of the album's 13 tracks have now been certified gold or platinum by the RIAA. Indeed, "CRY BABY" established the multi-talented Martinez, amassing over 2 billion streams worldwide, with her hugely popular YouTube channel now boasting over 7.5 million subscribers and total views fast approaching 1.5 billion. The channel is highlighted by the artist's phenomenally popular series of "CRY BABY" visuals, among them such online smashes as "Dollhouse" (229 million views) "Pity Party" (145 million), "Alphabet Boy" (106 million), "Carousel" (106 million), "Cry Baby" (96 million), "Pacify Her" (112 million), "Sippy Cup" (65 million), "Tag You're It/Milk and Cookies Double Feature" (73 million), "Mrs. Potato Head" (84 million), "Soap/Training Wheels" (30 million), "Mad Hatter" (56 million), and "Gingerbread Man" (25 million).

"CRY BABY" was indeed an all-encompassing creative endeavor for Martinez. In addition to her musical and visual efforts, Martinez also proved a one-of-a-kind live performer via the massively successful "CRY BABY World Tour," highlighted by sold out headline shows and unforgettable festival performances around the planet.





