Katie Dey Shares Stream For New Album SOLIPSISTERS Out Tomorrow

Katie Dey has shared the stream for her new album, solipsisters, out tomorrow via Run For Cover. The FADER, who premiered the stream and profiled Dey today, is saying "if both asdfasdfand Flood Network folded somatic joy into waves of chaos and anxiety, solipsisters opens up space for joy to float placidly and on its own terms. It's an album about making peace with the body, when the body seems to be constantly contradicting the self living inside it - about seeking safety and companionship in a world hell-bent on forcing its more vulnerable denizens into isolation. It's also the most brazenly beautiful music Dey has put to tape, generous in its melodies and arresting in its dynamic, homespun production."

solipsisters, the follow-up to 2016's Flood Network, is a lost communique sent hurtling through the empty black of space. In these songs, Katie Dey refuses to be bound within the frailty of human form. solipsisters insists, lovingly, that our true home lies somewhere just beyond. Her voices crackles as it reaches out, crumbling into the gorgeousness of decay as it reaches toward heaven and falls back down again and again. For all their loveliness, Dey's songs are rooted in sorrow, in the tacit acknowledgment that this world was never safe for us. On solipsisters, Dey is resolute. Surrounded by whining whisper synths that mimic the cacophony of a dying world, her trembling voice pushes on into infinity. solipsisters is a dream made real. Here, Dey creates a world beyond the body, a world beyond the world. Here, at last, we are finally laid to rest, with one another, safe.





