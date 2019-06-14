Julien's Auctions Two-Day Legends Auction Results Announced

Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, held its two-day marquee Hollywood auction event, LEGENDS June 13-14, 2019 at The Standard Oil Building in Beverly Hills in front of a buzzing crowd of collectors and fans bidding live on the floor, online and on the phone across the globe.

The top selling item of the event was Marlon Brando's owned 1969 Harley Davidson which sold for $179,200 nearly three times its original starting estimate of $60,000. The black Harley-Davidson FLH Electra-Glide motorcycle purchased by Brando in 1970 has 13,859 miles. Another iconic Hollywood vehicle that revved up the auction block was the sale of a 2008 Ford Mustang GT "K.I.T.T." from the Knight Rider NBC TV movie which sold for $51,200. Another top auction highlight owned by another iconic Hollywood driver came from the King of Cool Steve McQueen and his circa 1890s black Hendee & Nelson Manufacturing Company bicycle that sold for $25,000. The bike was the predecessor to what became The Indian Motorcycle Company and included a hand-painted plaque that reads "Steve McQueen" on both sides.

One of Hollywood's greatest screen goddesses of all time and pop culture icon- Marilyn Monroe- dazzled the auction block once again with a selection of some of her most famous signature looks, jewelry and ephemera including her bathrobe worn in one of her most famous roles as Pola Debevoise in How to Marry a Millionaire (20th Century, 1953) that sold for $28,800; a cast of Monroe's hand and foot prints alongside the prints of her Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (20th Century, 1953) co-star Jane Russell immortalized at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on June 26, 1953 that sold for $25,600 more than double its original starting estimate of $10,000; Monroe's personal copy of the revised final script for Something's Got To Give (20th Century, 1962) that sold for $12,800; her pair of rhinestone ear clips with three strands of teardrop-shaped rhinestones which sold for $28,125; her two piece period costume worn in one of her earliest roles in the film Ticket to Tomahawk (20th Century, 1962) that sold for $22,400; a "Rudi Gernreich Design for Walter Bass" black chiffon overblouse with dolman sleeves and elastic waistband that sold for $19,200 and more.

Several spectacular items from the 1930s Golden Age of Hollywood turned the auction stage to gold including the sale of illusionist Harry Houdini's iron cuffs and three keys from 1937. Houdini's iconic props framed in a shadowbox with a signed letter from Houdini's brother and illusionist Theodore Hardeen, performed magic on the auction stage today with a winning bid of $25,600 (original starting estimate of $8,000).

Another auction highlight circa 1930s was the sale of Shirley Temple's ensemble worn to the 7th Academy Awards on February 27, 1935 which sold for $28,125 (original estimate: $5,000). Temple wore the peach silk chiffon sleeveless dress with pleated skirt, together with a baby pink cropped short-sleeve jacket, when she received a special Academy Award that year for her work in Bright Eyes (Fox, 1934).

A circa 1860s antique used bedpost seen in Scarlett O'Hara's (played by Vivien Leigh) Atlanta bedroom in the sweeping 1939 MGM Hollywood blockbuster and considered one of the greatest movies of all time-Gone with the Wind-sold for an epic $51,200 five times its original starting estimate: $10,000.

But the auction's most stunning moment came from the other greatest movie of all time- the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz. A set of never before seen negatives and original print black and white photographs taken on the 1939 movie set including the film's star Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale at the Wicked Witch of the West's front door and the actress at her vanity table sold for an astounding $25,000 fifty times its original estimate of $500! Other lots containing never before seen negatives and photographs from the film sold well over its original estimate including: two lots depicting Garland and the main cast, Bert Lahr as The Cowardly Lion, Ray Bolger as The Scarecrow, and Jack Haley as The Tin Man and crew members on the set of the grand arched hallway of the Royal Palace of Oz that each sold for $14,080 (estimate: $400 - $700); a collection depicting crew members standing next to film equipment on the set and the pelt of Bert Lahr flying through a window that sold for $12,800 (estimate: $400 - $600); images depicting the four main actors -Garland as Dorothy Gale, Lahr as The Cowardly Lion, Bolger as The Scarecrow, and Haley as The Tin Man - skipping down the Yellow Brick Road and more which sold for $10,240 (estimate: $300-$500).

An array of personal and unique items from the Beverly Hills estate that Perla Hudson and legendary Guns N'Roses guitarist Slash shared during their fourteen-year marriage as well as memorabilia related to Slash's career and style rocked the Legends auction stage. The top selling item was an MTV Music Video Award Moonman trophy, presented in 1987-1988 to Slash for Best New Artist in a Video for Guns N' Roses "Welcome to the Jungle" which sold for $40,625 well over its original estimate $12,000-$15,000. Other top highlights included a bronze and leather upholstered Tally Ho chair, or spanking bench, designed by Mark Brazier-Jones bought at the Kiki De Montparnasse boutique that sold for $15,360; a J Hats black felt top hat signed with drawings by Slash in silver marker which sold for $5,625; a custom Slash ventriloquist dummy which sold for $5,120 (estimate: $2,000-$2,500) and more.

Other auction highlights included: a black fedora hat worn by John Belushi in his role as "Joliet" Jake Blues in The Blues Brothers (Universal, 1980) which sold for an astounding $28,125 fourteen times its original starting estimate $2,000; Hugh Jackman's Wolverine claws worn in X-Men: The Last Stand (20th Century Fox, 2006) that sold for $23,040; a blue Superman tunic worn by Christopher Reeves in Superman (Warner Bros., 1978) that sold for $28,800 (original estimate: $10,000-$15,000); Playboy first issues of Marilyn Monroe on the cover including one signed by publisher Hugh M. Hefner (sold for $20,480) and another rare Page 3 copy that sold for $16,000; a group of approximately 930 lobby cards, ranging in date from the 1930s to the 1980s, most from the original run of the films which sold for $25,600; a custom made MGM studio spotlight produced by Mole-Richardson Inc. in Hollywood, California that sold for $10,240 well over its original starting estimate of $800; a Buster Keaton Acier pocket watch; Richard LeParmentier's original screenplay from Star Wars in his portrayal of Admiral Motti; a copy of The Amazing Spider-Man #1 signed by Stan Lee and much more.





