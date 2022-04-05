Grammy Nominee Tarriona 'Tank' Ball Sings the National Anthem Before NCAA Tournament

Last night, Tarriona "Tank" Ball-of Best New Artist Grammy nominees Tank and The Bangas-sang the National Anthem with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band ahead of the men's NCAA Tournament final between Kansas and North Carolina. Watch/share the performance HERE.

In addition, Tank and her band are gearing up to release their third studio album, Red Balloon, on May 13 via Verve Forecast. The band's previously released singles "Why Try" featuring Questlove, "Black Folk" featuring Alex Isley & Masego, "Stolen Fruit" and "No ID" continue to receive praise; Vibe proclaims, "['Black Folk' is an] endearing ode to Black people, culture, and experiences, showcasing the most underrated moments of the neo-soul wave." BET furthers, "Tarriona Ball's commanding vocal presence gets alchemized on 'No ID,' a disco-influenced number."

Red Balloon was born out of a pandemic-ordered break from the band's rigorous touring schedule. The hiatus gave the band space to breathe and double down on who they are as artists, allowing them to reunite as a more unified group. The new work has evolved and pushes the band to a new level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America while also celebrating the beauty of Black life.

Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album was recorded at Bangaville Studios in New Orleans and Revival Studios in Los Angeles. Red Balloon also includes contributions from Lalah Hathaway, Big Freedia, Jacob Collier, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Hamiltones, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.

Additionally, the group will continue their extensive run of tour dates with Big Freedia and Trombone Shorty. The tour includes performances at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, New York's Central Park Summerstage, Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, DC's 9:30 Club and more. Further 2022 dates will be announced soon, while the current tour routing can be found below.

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise. Last year, Tank and The Bangas released their EP Friend Goals, featuring CHIKA, Duckwrth and PJ Morton.

Throughout their career the group has performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Austin City Limits" and "TODAY." Tank and The Bangas have toured non-stop, selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo and the Newport Jazz Festival.

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona "Tank" Ball (frontwoman, lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).

WWW.TANKANDTHEBANGAS.COM

Photo Credits: Jeremy Tauriac