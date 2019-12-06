Courtney Barnett Releases MTV Australia Unplugged Live in Melbourne

On October 22nd Courtney Barnett performed a unique and special show at the invitation of MTV Australia in her hometown of Melbourne. The "Unplugged" performance features Barnett as you've never heard her before, warm, vulnerable and emotional. Under a garland of lights and a canopy of florals in the outdoor courtyard of Howler, Barnett performed a stirring set of eight songs to an intimate audience including "Depreston", "Avant Gardener" and "Sunday Roast". Joined by her usual band Dave Mudie and Bones Sloane, she also enlisted cellist Lucy Waldron. MTV Australia Unplugged Live in Melbourne is available to be streamed now and will be released physically on February 21, pre-order it HERE.

Watch below!

Barnett made the night even more iconic by inviting some of her favorite musicians to collaborate including legendary songwriter Paul Kelly, angelically-voiced New Zealander Marlon Williams and Milk! Records label-mate Evelyn Ida Morris. The performances included covers of Leonard Cohen, Archie Roach and Seeker Lover Keeper as well as a never-before-heard original track from Courtney herself titled "Play It On Repeat".

Courtney Barnett said about her performance "I love playing to Melbourne crowds...I wanted to have a mixture of old songs, new songs and covers, and tracks that we don't perform all the time - it's been interesting to see the songs through a different filter, and it brings out this other emotional side to the music and the lyrics".

She continued, "Unplugged is so nostalgic for me. We had two Unplugged Records in our CD collection growing up and I know those records inside out because we listened to them every day."

Courtney Barnett - MTV Australia Unplugged Live In Melbourne

1. Depreston

2. Sunday Roast

3. Charcoal Lane (featuring Paul Kelly) - written by Archie Roach

4. Avant Gardener

5. Nameless, Faceless (featuring Evelyn Ida Morris)

6. Untitled (Play It On Repeat)

7. Not Only I (featuring Marlon Williams) - written by Seeker Lover Keeper

8. So Long, Marianne - written by Leonard Cohen

Upcoming Courtney Barnett U.S. Tour Dates

1/18/20 - Riveira Maya, Mexico @ Sky Blue Sky Festival

1/20/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile) - SOLD OUT

1/21/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile) - SOLD OUT

1/23/20 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen* SOLD OUT

1/24/20 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse* - SOLD OUT

1/25/20 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios* - SOLD OUT

1/27/20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall* - SOLD OUT

1/28/20 - Cleveland, OH @ Garner Auditorium* - SOLD OUT

1/29/20 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre* TICKETS

1/31/20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's* - SOLD OUT

2/1/20 - San Louis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater* TICKETS

2/2/20 - Sonoma, CA @ Redwood Barn* - SOLD OUT

2/4/20 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House* - TICKETS

2/6/20 - Jackson, WY @ The Center Theatre* - TICKETS

2/8/20 - Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel* - SOLD OUT

*with support from Hachiku

Photo Credit: Lili Waters





Related Articles View More Music Stories