Pianist, singer and songwriter Bruce Hornsby's summer tour kicks off tomorrow, June 18 inCharleston, SC. The run of dates includes additional stops in Denver, Charlotte,Asheville, Charlottesville and Atlanta that will feature a collaborative performance with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra conducted by Music's Rob Moose. Hornsby will also perform at the ACL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 24 with Jackson Browne, Shemekia Copeland, Jimmie Vaughan and more. Tickets are on sale now and are available at BruceHornsby.com. See below for the complete list of tour dates.

Fans can watch Hornsby's live performance of "I'll Take You There (Misty)" with yMusic, which was filmed during his show at Brooklyn's National Sawdust, HERE. The track was also co-written with Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter. Most recently, Hornsby performed onLive from Here with Chris Thile at Louisville's Iroquois Amphitheater on June 8. Watch his performance of "The Blinding Light of Dreams" HERE.

Additionally, Hornsby was the featured vocalist and pianist on Bon Iver's new song, "U (Man Like)," which he also helped co-write. The song includes collaborations with Moses Sumney,Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner, Elsa Jensen, Phil Cook and Moose as well. Listen to the track HERE.

Hornsby's acclaimed new album Absolute Zero, is out now to widespread critical praise.Predominantly produced by Hornsby, the 10-track album includes added production fromJustin Vernon (Bon Iver), Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird, Public Image Ltd.) andBrad Cook (Sharon Van Etten, Hiss Golden Messenger). Absolute Zero also includes musical contributions from yMusic, The Staves, Blake Mills, Jack DeJohnette, Sean Carey, The Orchestra of St. Hanks (Frost School/Univ. of Miami) and Hornsby's longtime band The Noisemakers.

Based out of Williamsburg, VA, Hornsby first rose to national prominence with The Way It Is, his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. The title track became the most-played song on American radio in 1987 while Tupac Shakur's timeless song "Changes" builds on "The Way It Is" and set the stage for many subsequent versions of the track. In 1991, Hornsby collaborated with Bonnie Raitt, playing on her iconic hit "I Can't Make You Love Me." Additionally, Hornsby was a part-time member of the Grateful Dead from September 1990 to March 1992, performing over 100 concerts in America and Europe. Hornsby has written six full film scores and contributed music to four others including Spike Lee's Netflix series She's Gotta Have It and BlacKkKlansman.

The 13-time Grammy nominee has solidified his status as a highly sought after collaborator. Hornsby's own 20 albums have sold over 11 million copies worldwide, and Hornsby has appeared on over 100 records including releases with Bob Dylan, Don Henley, the Grateful Dead, Ricky Skaggs, Bob Seger, Chaka Khan, Brandon Flowers, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Mavis Staples, Leon Russell, Willie Nelson and more.

CRITIC'S PICK

"Absolute Zero, his 21st album, is one more daring, rewarding turn in his catalog:

10 knotty, thoughtful yet rambunctious songs that juggle scientific concepts, history and

human relationships."



"Far from a conventional Hornsby album, Absolute Zero is the sound of an artist subverting expectations and pulling it off brilliantly. At this point in his career, Hornsby could easily coast on writing cozy songs and settling for that. Thankfully for us, he's still up for an adventure."



"His latest album, Absolute Zero, out now, is an embodiment of this constant motion, spiraling into whatever creative vision Hornsby has next."



"Hornsby plays with elegance, at ease with both his traces of hipness

and essential squareness. It's a confidence that arrives with both comfort and age and it's what unifies all the disparate elements of Absolute Zero, shaping the album into a testament to the full range of Hornsby's gifts."



"...think of him as he truly deserves to be considered: a huge, brilliant weirdo."

BRUCE HORNSBY AND THE NOISEMAKERS LIVE

June 18-Charleston Music Hall-Charleston, SC *

June 19-Knight Theater-Charlotte, NC *

June 21-Atlanta Symphony Hall-Atlanta, GA #

June 23-Lime Kiln Theatre-Lexington, VA *

June 25-Bijou Theatre-Knoxville, TN *

June 26-Salvage Station-Asheville, NC *

June 28-The Majestic Theatre-Gettysburg, PA *

June 29-Smith Opera House-Geneva, NY *

June 30-Tupelo Music Hall-Derry, NH *

July 12-Pocono Mountain Event Center-Mt Pocono, PA

July 13-Roxian Theatre-McKees Rocks, PA

July 14-Goodyear Theater-Akron, OH

July 16-Rose Music Center at the Heights-Huber Heights, OH %

July 18-The Grand Casino Theater-Mashantucket, CT %

July 20-Maymont Park-Richmond, VA %

July 21-Spirit Pavilion-Charlottesville, VA %

July 23-North Carolina Museum of Art-Raleigh, NC %

July 24-Wolf Trap-Vienna, VA %

August 7-Pabst Theatre-Milwaukee, WI **

August 9-Pantages Theatre-Minneapolis, MN **

August 10-Okoboji Blue Water Festival-Arnolds Park, IA

August 11-Canal Shores Golf Course-Evanston, IL ##

August 13-Lied Center for the Performing Arts-Lawrence, KS

August 16-Dillon Amphitheatre-Dillon, CO

August 17-Chautauqua Auditorium-Boulder, CO

August 18-Denver Botanic Gardens-Denver, CO

October 6 & 13-Austin City Limits Festival-Austin, TX

October 8-Palace of Fine Arts-San Francisco, CA

October 11-Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts-Scottsdale, AZ

October 24-ACL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony-Austin, TX

April 14, 2020-Cincinnati Music Hall-Cincinnati, OH ^

# w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

* w/ special guest Sam Amidon

% w/ Amos Lee

** w/ special guest S. Carey

## w/ Suzanne Vega

^ w/ Cincinnati Pops

