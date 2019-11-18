Beach Slang Announces 2020 North American Tour Dates

Today, American rock & roll mainstay Beach Slang have announced a 2020 North American Headlining Tour, kicking off on March 13, 2020 in Nashville. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 22 at 10:00 AM LOCAL. Beach Slang recently announced their most accomplished album to date The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City due out January 10 on Bridge Nine Records, featuring special guest bassist: Tommy Stinson of The Replacements. The band is currently on tour with Goo Goo Dolls.

Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City was initially announced via Kerrang! alongside biting lead single "Bam Rang Rang", oozing glam and swagger over sleazy riffs and loud guitars and debuted gritty new song "Tommy In The 80s" with a Consequence of Sound "Origins" feature, strutting their classic crunching hard rock sound infused with sweet melodicism. While James Alex has always infused his anthemic power pop with the earnestness of a gutter poet, Deadbeat Bang sneaks up on you. Like all Beach Slang albums, the eleven tracks are all written and arranged by James. It's big, loud, and brash, immediately setting the tone for a record more inspired by the stadium classic rock of Cheap Trick than early Replacements. The record was mixed by heavy-hitter Brad Wood, celebrated for his work with the Smashing Pumpkins and Liz Phair.

Drawing comparisons to Jawbreaker and The Replacements, but never approaching easy facsimile, Beach Slang paid tribute to the past by lighting a new torch with their critically-acclaimed previous records. Dubbed as a 'thank you' to Minneapolis, the MPLS covers EP was released earlier this year and was produced by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls, who they're thrilled to be sharing the stage with this fall. Don't miss them on tour in a city near you!

Beach Slang 2019 Tour Dates

# = w/ Goo Goo Dolls

* = w/ Pkew Pkew Pkew

11/18: Norfolk, VA @ Taphouse Grill

11/19: Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theatre #

11/20: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre #

11/22: Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre #

11/23: Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City #

11/25: Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #

11/26: Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

12/11: Long Island, NY @ The Paramount #

12/12: Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

Beach Slang 2020 Tour Dates



3/13: Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

3/14: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage)

3/15: New Orleans, LA @ Santos

3/17: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room

3/23: Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock Room

3/25: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

3/26: Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg

3/27: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

3/28: San Diego, CA @ Casbah

3/29: Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

3/30: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

4/1: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

4/2: Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

4/3: Boise, ID @ The Olympic

4/5: Salt Lake City, ID @ Urban Lounge

4/6: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/7: Omaha, NE @ Slow Down

4/8: Fargo, N*E*R*D @ The Hall FBC

4/9: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/10: Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

4/11: Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

4/12: Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

4/13: Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

4/16: Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

4/17: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/18: Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

4/19: Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

4/20: Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

4/22: Washington, DC @ Union Stage

