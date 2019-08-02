Audiomack Brings Brian Zisook & Tanya Lawson Into New Postions

Preeminent artist-first music streaming platform Audiomack advances Brian Zisook to Vice President of Content Operations and Artist Services, and names Tanya Lawson in the role of Director of Reggae and Afrobeats-as reported today by Billboard.

As Vice President of Content Operations and Artist Services, Mr. Zisook supervises all artist and record label accounts, supports the administration team and rights holders, oversees applications for AMP monetization program, and operates content ingestion feeds.

Upon the company's 2012 launch, he joined Audiomack on the ground floor as one of its five founding members. From January 2012 through June 2019, he notably served as an artist relations consultant for the platform before fulfilling this new role.

Additionally, Audiomack names Tanya Lawson as Director of Reggae and Afrobeats. Ms. Lawson manages Reggae and Afrobeats curation as well as content and events. She previously held the position of Promotions Manager at VP Records, shepherding projects for Gyptian, Assassin, Mavado, and Ricky Blaze, to name a few.

Stay tuned for more announcements from Audiomack very soon.

Mr. Brian Zisook has been named Vice President of Content Operations and Artist Services at music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack. Mr. Zisook will manage all artist and record label accounts, support administration team and rights holders, oversee applications for AMP monetization program, and operate content ingestion feeds. Mr. Zisook previously served as Vice President and Editor-in-Chief for DJBooth, a New York-based music publication and media house founded by Mr. David N. Macli in 2003, from December 2005 through June 30, 2019. Together, Mr. Zisook and Mr. Macli turned DJBooth into an industry leader in long-form urban music journalism, generating nearly $1 million in gross revenue annually. At DJBooth, Zisook prepared and controlled an editorial budget; oversaw the planning and conception of both written and visual content for web and social media; contributed editorial pieces; liaised with freelance editors, writers, photographers, and illustrators regarding all editorial decisions; approved final article copy for publishing; and managed relationships with branded content partners, including TIDAL, BET, Revolt, TuneCore, Opposition Network, Red Bull, and Universal Music Group, among others. Mr. Zisook joined Audiomack upon the company's launch in 2012 as one of its five founding members, serving as an artist relations consultant from January 2012 through June 2019. Mr. Zisook graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications in 2006. Mr. Zisook, who also serves as an A&R consultant, makes his home in Chicago, Illinois.

Tanya Lawson has been named Audiomack's newest Director of Reggae and Afrobeats. Tanya will be overseeing Reggae and Afrobeats curation as well as content and events. Ms. Lawson previously served as the promotions manager at VP Records working on artist projects such as Gyptian, Assassin, Mavado, and Ricky Blaze to name a few. Prior to VP Records, Tanya worked at Sony Music Entertainment in the Marketing and Promotions department as a coordinator. ABOUT AUDIOMACK: Founded in 2012 by friends and co-founders Dave Macli and Dave Ponte, Audiomack is a youth-driven, artist-first, music streaming platform. Audiomack allows artists and creators to share unlimited content for free, as well as provides tools to help them expand their audience. Over the years, it has been at the forefront of watershed moments in hip-hop and greater music culture. Key releases on the platform include: Chance the Rapper's seminal Acid Rap mixtape, J. Cole's fabled Truly Yours 1 and 2, the premiere of Eminem's eviscerating Machine Gun Kelly diss track "KILLSHOT," a trio of exclusive freestyles from Nicki Minaj and most recently, the exclusive premiere of NAV's Brown Boy EP. With a focus on hip-hop, electronic, Latin, reggae, Afrobeats, and other top and emerging genres, plus podcasts, Audiomack has over two million daily active users, and exists as a cutting-edge streaming platform engrossed in music culture and consistently moving music forward.





