News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Varvaglione ‘12 e mezzo’ Primitivo Salento-A Captivating Red Wine

This wine from Italy's sun-soaked region of Puglia is ideal for Valentine's Day 

By: Feb. 02, 2025
Varvaglione ‘12 e mezzo’ Primitivo Salento-A Captivating Red Wine Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Romance is a language best expressed through the senses, and Varvaglione ‘12 e mezzo’ Primitivo Salento elegantly speaks every language. This captivating red from Italy's sun-soaked region of Puglia offers an expression of passion that makes it the perfect Valentine's Day wine to try out this year. “12 e mezzo” means twelve and a half in Italian, a name that refers to its 12.5% ABV, a significantly lower ABV than most of its Pugliese counterparts.
 
‘12 e mezzo’ Primitivo Salento's deep garnet hue and velvety mouthfeel set the stage for an intoxicating blend of ripe plums and cocoa, accompanied by subtle hints of vanilla and spice. With its full body and smooth tannins, Primitivo Salento is a versatile fit for whatever your Valentine’s Day plans entail.
 
Whether paired with a cheese board, hearty pastas at a romantic dinner or with chocolates while you're chilling at home alone, it is a wine that is equally as appealing. No matter what your plans are, Varvaglione ‘12 e mezzo’ Primitivo Salento should be yours for this Valentine’s Day.
 
To learn more about Varvaglione and their portfolio of wines, please visit HERE.
 
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Varvaglione

LATEST NEWS

5 Perfect Cocktail Recipes to Shake Up National Margarita Day
Mohegan Sun Hosts its 21st Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest
Schmackary’s Debuts Union Square Location
Review: ESTIATORIO MILOS in Hudson Yards-Premier Dining and Specials for Theatergoers


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos