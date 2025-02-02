Varvaglione ‘12 e mezzo’ Primitivo Salento-A Captivating Red Wine

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Romance is a language best expressed through the senses, and Varvaglione ‘12 e mezzo’ Primitivo Salento elegantly speaks every language. This captivating red from Italy's sun-soaked region of Puglia offers an expression of passion that makes it the perfect Valentine's Day wine to try out this year. “12 e mezzo” means twelve and a half in Italian, a name that refers to its 12.5% ABV, a significantly lower ABV than most of its Pugliese counterparts.

‘12 e mezzo’ Primitivo Salento's deep garnet hue and velvety mouthfeel set the stage for an intoxicating blend of ripe plums and cocoa, accompanied by subtle hints of vanilla and spice. With its full body and smooth tannins, Primitivo Salento is a versatile fit for whatever your Valentine’s Day plans entail.

Whether paired with a cheese board, hearty pastas at a romantic dinner or with chocolates while you're chilling at home alone, it is a wine that is equally as appealing. No matter what your plans are, Varvaglione ‘12 e mezzo’ Primitivo Salento should be yours for this Valentine’s Day.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Varvaglione

