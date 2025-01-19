The Seaport in NYC Lunar New Year Events on 2/1

The Seaport in NYC has thoughtful and lively programming on Saturday, February 1st that are ideal for Lunar New Year.
One of Forbes 2024 All-Star Eateries located in Jean-Georges renowned Tin Building, House of the Red Pearl is the perfect spot to ring in the Year of the Snake. Surrounded by luscious red decor and ambient lighting, House of the Red Pearl has delicious Chinese-inspired dishes like Spicy Marinated Cucumbers, Ginger Fried Rice, and Roast Duck. Before or after your meal in this sexy speakeasy, Lion Dancers will perform outside the Tin Building for your entertainment.
You can then head to the Seaport Museum for Calligraphy Workshops – a full day dedicated to celebrating Lunar New Year in one, walkable location.
Check out some of the details for the Lunar New Year celebration on February 1st at the Seaport!