The Seaport in NYC Lunar New Year Events on 2/1

Food, dance and calligraphy are all part of the Lunar New Year celebration at The Seaport.

By: Jan. 19, 2025
The Seaport in NYC has thoughtful and lively programming on Saturday, February 1st that are ideal for Lunar New Year.
 
One of Forbes 2024 All-Star Eateries located in Jean-Georges renowned Tin Building, House of the Red Pearl is the perfect spot to ring in the Year of the Snake. Surrounded by luscious red decor and ambient lighting, House of the Red Pearl has delicious Chinese-inspired dishes like Spicy Marinated Cucumbers, Ginger Fried Rice, and Roast Duck. Before or after your meal in this sexy speakeasy, Lion Dancers will perform outside the Tin Building for your entertainment.
 
You can then head to the Seaport Museum for Calligraphy Workshops – a full day dedicated to celebrating Lunar New Year in one, walkable location. 
 
Check out some of the details for the Lunar New Year celebration on February 1st at the Seaport!
 
House of the Red Pearl:
Location: 96 South Street
Link to Reservations: HERE
 
Lion Dance Performances:
Date: Saturday, February 1
Time: 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM and 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Location: 96 South Street
 
Calligraphy Workshops:
Date: Saturday, February 1
Time: 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM, 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM, and 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM
Location: 207 Water Street
 
Photo Credit: Mike Szpot

