SPRING ENTERTAINING Must-Haves

With the weather warming up and days getting longer, spring fever is certainly here! To celebrate the time of season, we are sharing a few entertaining must-haves that are sure to satisfy cravings at any springtime gathering-whether it be a picnic in the park, a birthday celebration, or a block party to kick off the season. There's something for everyone from delicious snacks to mouthwatering desserts and refreshing drinks. Check out some of our suggestions.

Villa Mexico Café: Villa México Café is a family-owned restaurant that's operated for 20 years and counting. Founded by Julie King, a Mexican immigrant, the restaurant is best known for their authentic black salsa made with tomatoes, peppers, and garlic. ($5-$25 for Salsa Options; Available on the Brewing American Dream Marketplace)

Sofia's Selection Olive Tapenade: Sofia's Selection is dedicated to making high-quality gourmet olive tapenades. The brand's specialty olives and tapenades are handcrafted in small batches and marinated in a special blend of vinegar, garlic, sugar, salt, and unique spice blend to give them their distinct flavors. (Roasted Garlic Olive Tapenade - $8.99 on Brewing the American Dream Marketplace)

Sweet Dough Cinna Rolls: Sweet Dough Cinna-Jars are parfait style jars packed with doughy, cinnamon roll flavors, delicious toppings, and loads of frosting. Available for nationwide shipping via Brewing the American Dream Marketplace, jars can be reheated and eaten straight out of the jar, just remove the lid, microwave for 45 seconds. (Salted Chocolate Pecan Cinna-Jar - $22.00 for 2; Original - $20.00 for 2 on Brewing the American Dream Marketplace)

NuTrail Keto Nut Granola, Birthday Cake: A healthy snack option exclusive to Sam's Club, the new Birthday Cake Nut Granola features the best of both worlds in that it's addictively sweet like the dessert everyone loves, yet low in sugar and high in protein! Thanks to the brand's proprietary mix of nuts, seeds, and their secret weapon, monk fruit sweetener, this granola is better-for-you, without any sacrifices in flavor. ($12.78 at Sam's Club)

Captain Morgan Captain's Cocktails: A 2022 Product of the Year winner, Captain Morgan Captain's Cocktails is a brand-new line of ready-to-serve cocktails that come in three bold twists on classic flavors: Tropical Punch, Mai Tai and Long Island Iced Tea. No prep, cleanup or flashy mixology skills required - just pour over ice and enjoy! ($19.99 // 1.75L)

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange: Tanqueray Sevilla Orange, a 2022 Product of the Year winner, is a beautifully vibrant gin inspired by the warmth of Seville oranges and flavors of the Mediterranean. With its zesty orange taste and warm hints of spice, Tanqueray Sevilla Orange is considered sunshine in a glass. ($23.99)

