SALT & STRAW Announce National Chocolatier Series

Salt & Straw ice cream will be hosting specialty chocolate tasting events in select shops in NYC and other locations around the country

By: Feb. 03, 2025
Salt & Straw ice cream will be hosting specialty chocolate tasting events in select shops. In partnership with artisan chocolatiers across the US, Salt & Straw will host five events in Los Angeles CA, San Francisco CA, Gilbert AZ, Miami FL, and New York City.

Each event is based around Salt & Straw’s fan-favorite Chocolatier’s Series which is available at all scoop shops and via nationwide delivery, and features five flavors created by co-founder and ice cream innovator Tyler Malek in partnership with some of the most renowned chocolatiers and bean-to-bar connoisseurs in the country. 

Chocolate and ice cream lovers can indulge at the following shop events:

For more information on Salt & Straw, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salt & Straw

 



