SALT & STRAW Announce National Chocolatier Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Salt & Straw ice cream will be hosting specialty chocolate tasting events in select shops. In partnership with artisan chocolatiers across the US, Salt & Straw will host five events in Los Angeles CA, San Francisco CA, Gilbert AZ, Miami FL, and New York City.

Each event is based around Salt & Straw’s fan-favorite Chocolatier’s Series which is available at all scoop shops and via nationwide delivery, and features five flavors created by co-founder and ice cream innovator Tyler Malek in partnership with some of the most renowned chocolatiers and bean-to-bar connoisseurs in the country.

Chocolate and ice cream lovers can indulge at the following shop events:

For more information on Salt & Straw, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salt & Straw

Comments