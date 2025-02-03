SALT & STRAW Announce National Chocolatier Series

Salt & Straw ice cream will be hosting specialty chocolate tasting events in select shops in NYC and other locations around the country
Salt & Straw ice cream will be hosting specialty chocolate tasting events in select shops. In partnership with artisan chocolatiers across the US, Salt & Straw will host five events in Los Angeles CA, San Francisco CA, Gilbert AZ, Miami FL, and New York City.
Each event is based around Salt & Straw’s fan-favorite Chocolatier’s Series which is available at all scoop shops and via nationwide delivery, and features five flavors created by co-founder and ice cream innovator Tyler Malek in partnership with some of the most renowned chocolatiers and bean-to-bar connoisseurs in the country.
Chocolate and ice cream lovers can indulge at the following shop events:
Chocolate Tasting with Dandelion
Date/time: Tuesday Feb 4, 4-6pm
Address: 2201 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA
Chocolate Tasting with Exquisito Chocolates
Date/Time: Tuesday Feb 4, 4-7pm
Address: 749 Lincoln Road Miami, FL
Chocolate Tasting with Monsoon Chocolate
Date/Time: Wednesday Feb 5, 4-6pm
Address: 3150 E Ray Road Gilbert, AZ
Chocolate Tasting
Date/Time: Thursday Feb 6, 4-6pm
Address: 240 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA
Chocolate Tasting with Stick with Me Sweets
Date/Time: Thursday Feb 6, 4-6pm
Address: 540 Hudson Street New York, NY
For more information on Salt & Straw, please visit HERE.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salt & Straw
