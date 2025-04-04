Review: So & So's Piano Bar Serves Elevated Cocktails, Comfort Food, and Live Entertainment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



So & So's Neighborhood Piano Bar in Hell Kitchen is the perfect night out for anyone looking for live entertainment, a nightcap, or upscale comfort food.

Enter through the speakeasy’s blue door and you’ll find a dimly lit, sultry venue doused in red. Navy wraparound booths are tucked away on the side, while petite round tables are scattered throughout the intimate space. The cozy bar sits in the back as a cocktail destination of its own. Whether you choose to sit there or grab a table or booth, the drinks are varied and offer unique takes on familiar classics, like The Corn Ball, a Mexican-inspired Negroni made with mezcal and elote liqueur, or the espresso martini served in a classic New York coffee cup.

While this is a cocktail bar, the stage is front and center, which holds its piano and various Broadway performers like Drag The Musical’s Liisi LaFontaine and the original Juliet of & Juliet, Lorna A. Courtney, who sang a captivating rendition of Britney Spears' “Hit Me Baby One More Time.”

Next to hit the stage is Broadway Icon Betsy Wolfe (Merrily We Roll Along and & Juliet) for her two-night new one-woman show, DOMINO. After a break from her two-year reign on Broadway, the one-time Tony nominee will appear at So & So’s before returning to Broadway for the opening of her upcoming show JOY: A New True Musical in July. The one-woman event will kick off on Thursday, April 17th, with special guest Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard), with the second part on Saturday, April 26th, 202,5, with Andrew Rannells (Book of Mormon).

But this space isn’t just about drinks and a show. There's food, too. Enjoy elevated comfort dishes that include Tuna Tartare Tacos, Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Fondue, along with a variety of Duo Trios & Towers, which can include your choice of items that include Figs in a Blanket, Cheese Curds, and Deviled Eggs. For the seat lovers, there’s also a wide selection to choose from, such as Sticky Toffee Pudding with Warm Caramel Sauce and a monthly rotation of various chocolate desserts.

So & So’s gives Broadway fans an up-close experience with some of New York’s finest talent, but you don’t have to appreciate the art to enjoy it here, thanks to its welcoming space, fun cocktail selections, and food offerings, this is an ideal location for a good time all around.

So & So's Neighborhood Piano Bar is located at 302 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please call 646-710-5850 or visit https://www.soandsosbar.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Read McKendree and Emma Fishman)

