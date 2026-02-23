RESTAURANT YUU Debuts Short Course Tasting Menu

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Restaurant Yuu is entering into its third year as one of only two Michelin-starred restaurants in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The restaurant earned its first Michelin Star just six months after opening in 2023. It was named Robb Report’s #1 Best New Restaurant in America (2024) and ranks #12 out of 610 on OAD’s Top Restaurants in North America (2025).

Executive Chef–Owner Yuu Shimano is debuting a new short-course menu. Served at the intimate four-seat wine bar adjacent to the main counter, this offering is designed for guests seeking a more concise experience than the full tasting menu.

Priced at $65, the menu provides an accessible introduction to Chef Yuu’s refined French-Japanese cuisine. Guided by peak seasonal ingredients, the selection will evolve seasonally and frequently, highlighting his creativity in an elegant, thoughtfully curated format.

Highlights of the tasting menu include: Seasonal Consommé Soup; Miso-Marinated Black Cod Croquette; Pâté de Campagne; and Sirloin Flap Steak with Red Wine Sauce. The experience concludes with a soothing herbal tea digestif and a selection of house-made petit fours.

Restaurant Yuu is located at 55 Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit Restaurant YUU | french restaurant.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Restaurant Yuu