Chef Spotlight: Chef/Owner Luis Durand of U OMAKASE in Greenpoint Brooklyn

Luis Durand is the chef and owner of U Omakase in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. He is a Paraguay native who has built a devoted local following for his casual, approachable style, making diners feel as though they’re at his private dinner party rather than a formal restaurant.

Luis began his culinary training at the French Culinary Institute in 1999 but stepped away when his father became ill, taking over his family’s construction company. Years later, he returned to his first love, cooking, and began studying the art of Japanese cuisine under Chef Yasu Hirashiki, formerly of Forest Hills’ Sushi Yasu, a mentorship and friendship that ultimately led to the creation of U Omakase.

Named for its U-shaped chef’s counter, the discreet Greenpoint Avenue restaurant encourages guests to socialize, relax, and have fun while enjoying a bespoke Japanese French tasting menu.

When shaping the multi-course menu, Luis works within a tight window. Fish arrives daily from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, establishing the framework for the meal. He begins with the plate’s visual balance, then builds flavor, developing precise sauces and oils that complement the fish at hand, shaping a menu that moves from light, citrus-forward dishes to richer, fuller flavors.

Luis is joined by a diverse team, whom he introduces at the start of every seating, including Sushi Chef Uichi Yamada, a 50-year sushi veteran, Sous Chef Ruth Aguilar, a Peruvian refugee known for her authentic ceviche, and a creative service staff ranging from aspiring chefs to film production assistants.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Luis Durand about his career and U Omakase for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking? When I was 7 years old, I wanted to make breakfast for my dad and threw a bunch of stuff in a pot: milk, cake, fruit and other random ingredients. My dad said "thank you" and was very gracious.