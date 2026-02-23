 tracker
Chef Spotlight: Chef/Owner Luis Durand of U OMAKASE in Greenpoint Brooklyn

Named for its U-shaped chef’s counter, the restaurant encourages guests to relax and enjoy a bespoke Japanese French tasting menu

By: Feb. 23, 2026
Luis Durand is the chef and owner of U Omakase in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.  He  is a Paraguay native who has built a devoted local following for his casual, approachable style, making diners feel as though they’re at his private dinner party rather than a formal restaurant.

Luis began his culinary training at the French Culinary Institute in 1999 but stepped away when his father became ill, taking over his family’s construction company. Years later, he returned to his first love, cooking, and began studying the art of Japanese cuisine under Chef Yasu Hirashiki, formerly of Forest Hills’ Sushi Yasu, a mentorship and friendship that ultimately led to the creation of U Omakase.

Named for its U-shaped chef’s counter, the discreet Greenpoint Avenue restaurant encourages guests to socialize, relax, and have fun while enjoying a bespoke Japanese French tasting menu.

When shaping the multi-course menu, Luis works within a tight window. Fish arrives daily from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, establishing the framework for the meal. He begins with the plate’s visual balance, then builds flavor, developing precise sauces and oils that complement the fish at hand, shaping a menu that moves from light, citrus-forward dishes to richer, fuller flavors.

Luis is joined by a diverse team, whom he introduces at the start of every seating, including Sushi Chef Uichi Yamada, a 50-year sushi veteran, Sous Chef Ruth Aguilar, a Peruvian refugee known for her authentic ceviche, and a creative service staff ranging from aspiring chefs to film production assistants.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Luis Durand about his career and U Omakase for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking? When I was 7 years old, I wanted to make breakfast for my dad and threw a bunch of stuff in a pot: milk, cake, fruit and other random ingredients. My dad said "thank you" and was very gracious.

 
Who were some of your career mentors?  My friend and business partner Arnon Magal helped me organize maison plus and keep my kitchen clean. He taught me how to set up my space and stations for prep. My first chef and friend Yasu, a veteran Japanese chef, taught me all about fish and freshness. I look up to and am inspired by the greats: Cesar Ramirez, Thomas Keller and Marco Pierre White, whom I obsessively follow on social media and in any way possible.  
 
What culinary styles have influenced your career?  Japanese and French are my main influences. 
 
What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?  Experimenting with flavors is my passion. I spend the majority of my prep time creating sauces, oils and emulsions to bring simple yet interesting flavors together. 
 
What is your favorite meal or meals?  I'm Paraguayan so a great steak is on my top five! I love taking my teenage son for Omakase anywhere I can. 
 
Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers. U Omakase is a neighborhood restaurant where you can enjoy fine dining in a truly welcoming environment. Named after our U-shaped table, we welcome 16 clients per seating. The communal table feels like a dinner party with new friends. We serve 12 courses ranging from raw seafood to A5 Wagyu. We always focus on what is fresh and seasonal.
U Omakase is located at 173 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11222.  For hours of operation, menus and more information, please visit U Omakase
 
Photo Credit: Chrissy Connors

