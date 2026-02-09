Review: CAMELBACK RESORT-Dining Options for Guests and Visitors

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Whether you are on the slopes, snow tubing, a guest at Camelback Resort or visiting the Pocono Mountains region, make the popular, welcoming resort your dining destination. The meal options are ideal, with offerings for all tastes.

And we have great news for our readers. Camelback Resort has appointed Christopher Baulo as its new director of food and beverage, and Kavon William Langley as their executive chef. Their experience and expertise continues to make the resort’s dining experience the best it can be.

On a recent visit to Camelback Resort we enjoyed a meal at Trails End Pub & Grille, a ski-in/ski-out favorite featuring outdoor fire pits, elevated comfort classics and a tempting beverage program. Start out your meal experience with a craft cocktail such as their Fireside made with Woodford reserve, caramel syrup, vanilla syrup, and bitters or the Trailblazer Margarita with Patron silver, blood orange purée, lime juice, and agave. For those that prefer, there’s a great selection of beer and wine, ideal for winding down.

The menu at Trails End is cleverly organized with a sporty twist. There are sections that include First Quarter, Second Quarter, Third Quarter, Fourth Quarter and Overtime! Starters for the table are sure to please that include. Nacho Fries, Hall of Fame Wings, and Fried Pickles. You won’t find a better burger than The Blue Line Blitz and the Gridiron Grilled Cheese, served with Tomato Basil Soup is perfect for a winter warm-up. Menu items like this and scrumptious desserts will have you coming back for more. Of course, there’s a Kid’s Menu with faves for the youngsters.

Enhancing the après-ski experience, the expanded Thirsty Camel patio now offers seven winter fire pits, creating a cozy gathering spot with menu highlights including chicken wings, poutine, cheeseburgers, Reubens, salads and soups.

And there are more dining options at Camelback Resort for guests and the public. Start your day at Hemisphere’s where their bountiful, delicious buffet breakfast Will Power you up for a great day ahead. Fruit, yogurt, pastries, omelets, waffles, breakfast meats and more are wonderfully prepped and presented. The buffet breakfast is served from 7:00 am to 11:00 am daily.

Wood fired pizza perfection is served at Graffiti Pizza with a delectable variety of pies and sides to accompany. And Alta Vida, just steps from the resort is a favorite area restaurant offering authentic Mexican cuisine.

New this season, Camelback Resort welcomes the return of Summit House, open Friday through Sunday and serving a selection of hearty sandwiches, soups and beverages. Additional well-loved dining options at Camelback include Big Pocono On The Go, Rakuda Ramen and the Waffle Cabin, rounding out a diverse culinary lineup for winter visitors.

We highly recommend a visit to Camelback Resort. Their spring ski season is running daily through April 12th followed by weekend access all the way into May. Camelback Resort has been named the No. 1 Best Place to Snow Tube by USA Today readers and a Top Ski Resort in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. For more information and reservations, please visit Camelback Resort Poconos – Ski, Snowboard & Winter Adventures and call 855.515.1283.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Camelback Resort

