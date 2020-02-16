PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA Announces the 2020 Award Winners

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld.com. We will be talking about many of the products that won "Product of the Year USA."

Product of the Year USA , the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, is excited to announce the highly-anticipated winners of the 2020 Product of the Year Awards. With winners across 41 unique categories, the innovative products were awarded Product of the Year through a national study of 40,000 consumers conducted by Kantar , a global leader in consumer research.

Designed to champion brands for product quality and innovation, Product of the Year has operated for 12 years in the United States, and over 30 years globally, acting as a trusted guide for shoppers in the marketplace. Each year, Product of the Year accepts entries from consumer goods that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging, or ingredients, and a category winner is selected through Kantar's nationally representative study.

"For Product of the Year it's always been about innovation; yesterday, today and tomorrow - that's what we love, are laser focused on and champion. Coupled with that, our unique process of asking 40,000 independent voters means shoppers, retailers and manufactures continue to genuinely trust the seal," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "2020 sees exciting new categories that reflect the ever-changing face of innovation in the US, delivering us another great group of winners."

The 41 winners of the 2020 Product of the Year Award include:

AIR CARE | Renuzit Snuggle - Henkel

ALL PURPOSE CLEANER | Mr. Clean Clean Freak - Procter & Gamble

BREAKFAST | - PepsiCo Aunt Jemima Pancake on the Go- PepsiCo

CANDY BAR | Baby Ruth - Ferrero USA, Inc.

CAR CARE | Rain-X® Silicone Endura™ - ITW Global Brands

CAT CARE | Comfort Zone Calming Diffuser - Central Garden & Pet

CBD SLEEP AID | cbdMD CBD PM - cbdMD

CBD TOPICAL | cbdMD Freeze - cbdMD

CHEESE | ALDI-exclusive Happy Farms Deli Sliced Cheese - ALDI Inc.

COFFEE | Nice! Premium Vanilla Latte Cold Brew - Walgreens Boots Alliance

CONVENIENCE MEAL | Del Monte® Veggieful™ Veggie Bowls - Del Monte Foods, Inc.

COOKIE | ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Coconut Cashew Crisps - ALDI Inc.

DISH CARE | Cascade Free & Clear - Procter & Gamble

DOG CARE | - The J.M. Smucker Company Rachael Ray ™ Nutrish® Smoochies™- The J.M. Smucker Company

FEMININE CARE | Playtex® Sport® Odor Shield - Edgewell Personal Care

FOOT CARE | Dr. Scholl's Stylish Step - Scholl's Wellness Company

FROZEN SNACK | Contadina® Pizzettas™ - Del Monte Foods, Inc.

GREEN CLEANING | Art of Green® - AlEn USA

GUM | Trident Vibes - Mondel?"z

HAIR CARE | Simply Color by Schwarzkopf - Henkel

HEALTH SYSTEMS | Omnipod DASH™ Insulin Management System - Insulet Corporation

IMMEDIATE RELIEF | Alka Seltzer Cool Action Heartburn Relief Gum - Bayer Consumer Health

LAUNDRY BOOSTER | Downy Wrinkle Guard - Procter & Gamble

LAUNDRY PACS | Tide PODs 2.0 - Procter & Gamble

LIQUID LAUNDRY | Tide Heavy Duty Liquid Detergent - Procter & Gamble

NATURAL PERSONAL CARE | Carmex Comfort Care® Lip Balm with Beeswax - Carma Laboratories

OFFICE SUPPLIES | FriXion Fineliner Erasable Marker Pens - Pilot Corporation of America

PET CLEANING | Resolve Urine Destroyer - RB

PLANT BASED PROTIEN | ALDI-exclusive Earth Grown Meatless Meatballs - ALDI Inc.

SALTY SNACK | Nice! Premium Cashew and Macadamia Nut Blend - Walgreens Boots Alliance

SNACK CUP | Del Monte® Fruit Crunch Parfait - Del Monte Foods, Inc.

SNACK PACK | ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Snack Selects Three Pack - ALDI Inc.

SPIKED BEVERAGE | BuzzTallz - BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion

SPORTS NUTRITION | Vega Sport Protein - Vega™

SPREADS | ALDI-exclusive Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter - ALDI Inc.

SURFACE WIPES | Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sheets - Procter & Gamble

TOOTHPASTE | Crest Gum and Sensitivity - Procter & Gamble

VACUUM | HOOVER ONEPWR Cordless Cleaning System - TTI Floor Care North America

VMS | One-A-Day Fruit Bites - Bayer Consumer Health

WATER | Nice! Premium Icelandic Water - Walgreens Boots Alliance

WINE | ALDI-exclusive Quarter Cut Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon - ALDI Inc.

The 41 winners of the 2020 Product of the Year Awards were announced at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 6th at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. Barry Williams, aka Greg Brady, kicked off the night with a Red Carpet, followed by a fun-filled Award Show hosted by Saturday Day Night Live alumni Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer and an after-party sponsored by Dos Equis and Amstel.

As a resource for shoppers nationwide, in conjunction with the Awards Show celebration, the 2020 Product of the Year winners are highlighted at Woman's Day, the leading online lifestyle destination from Hearst. In addition, the business community can read about the 41 winners through a partnership with Ensemble IQ. The premier business intelligence resource, Ensemble IQ's revered titles include, Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News, Convenience Store News and Retail Leader.

For additional information about the 2020 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com . Follow along on social media with #POYUSA2020 on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 45 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com .

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Product of the Year, USA





