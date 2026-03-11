SLOW WINE World Tour 2026 Comes to NYC at Eataly Downtown

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SLOW WINE World Tour 2026 was in full swing in NYC on Monday at Eataly Downtown on Liberty Street. This extensive press and trade event showcases a plethora of wines, with the majority of selections from regions throughtout Italy. Broadwayworld was there for all the excitement and tasting opportunities. We also attended a fascinating seminar, "Perorino from Abruzzo: Fierce and punchy, the next chapter in Abruzzo's Wine Excellence" expertly hosted by Jenna Basaldu. Jenna presented wonderful insights into six of Abruzzo's wines.

Check out the photos of some of the producers we met at SLOW Wine.

(Bava from Piedmont) (Vincentanni from Marche)

(Chiorri from Umbria)

(Turina from Lombardy)

SLOW WINE 2026 took place in New York City, San Francisco, Ca., and Austin Tx. For more informaton, visit Slow Wine 2026 | Home.

Lead Photo: Fattoria San Michele a Torri from Tuscany

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy