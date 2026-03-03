Trailblazing Women in the Spirits Industry

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

March is more than Women’s Month. It's a true celebration of trailblazers who’ve reshaped the spirits world from the inside out. From master distillers redefining tradition to founders building brands with purpose, women continue to raise the bar on what leadership looks like in their craft. We are spotlighting women who lead four spirit companies that include Oxbow Rum, Pallini, The Muff Liquor Company, and Lucas Bols. Their creativity, expertise, and bold moves are propelling these brands into the future. We suggest you visit their websites to learn more about these top shelf spirits.

Olivia Stewart, President of Oxbow Rum: Olivia leads production of premium rums crafted from sugarcane sourced directly from her family's historic Alma Plantation, owned since 1859. A fifth-generation steward of this sugarcane legacy, she transitioned from a decade in New York City's art world—holding roles at galleries like Maccarone and Worth Art Advisory—to helm the distillery in 2020 amid the pandemic, rebranding it from Three Roll Estate to Oxbow Rum, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With a background in art business from Sotheby's Institute and a passion for her Louisiana roots, Stewart drives innovation in cane juice and molasses rums, positioning Oxbow as a leader in American craft spirits while earning accolades like a Louisiana House Resolution for her contributions.

Micaela Pallini, President and CEO of Pallini: Armed with a PhD in chemistry from Roma Tor Vergata University, Micaela joined over 15 years ago, applying her scientific expertise to refine family recipes—like perfecting Limoncello with innovative flavor profiles and launching the world’s first non-alcoholic version, Pallini Limonzero—driving the company to double sales and claim 15% of the global Limoncello market. As the first woman to lead Pallini and elected President of Federvini (Italy’s wine and spirits association), she champions innovation, quality, and women in business while expanding exports to over 70 countries and renewing key U.S. partnerships with Lucas Bols through 2030.

Laura Bonner, Founder and CEO of The Muff Liquor Company: Laura founded The Muff Liquor Company, award-winning Irish craft spirits brand launched in 2018 from the village of Muff in County Donegal. Inspired by her grandfather's potato-farming legacy and illicit Poitín recipes, she left a high-flying career in London real estate—where she rose to UK Sales Director managing 300 employees—and a law degree from Dublin Business School to pursue her dream amid personal risk, even navigating near-bankruptcy during the pandemic via innovative direct-to-consumer cocktail boxes. Her tenacity secured celebrity investors like Russell Crowe, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Carr, and Ronan Keating—coined the "Muff Liquor Men"—while earning accolades such as International Entrepreneur of the Year, Handcrafted Spirits Leader in Western Europe, and Most Inspiring Ulster Businesswoman; today, she drives U.S. expansion into 39+ states with premium potato-based gin, vodka, and peated whiskey within the portfolio.

Monique ten Kortenaar, Master Distiller & Distillery Manager at The Lucas Bols Distillery: Monique oversees the production of genevers, gins, liqueurs, and bitters for iconic brand Bols (since 1575). With a background as a chemical analyst, flavorist, product developer, and brewer trained in Germany, she joined Lucas Bols in 2013 as Quality Manager before rising to lead the distillery team during the COVID-19 era, succeeding retiring master distiller Piet and now mentoring junior distillers. A multifaceted innovator, she crafts modern expressions like Bols Blue 1575 Curaçao while championing genever's revival, fermentation expertise, and women breaking barriers in a traditionally male field.

Photo Credit: Laura Bonner, Founder and CEO of The Muff Liquor Company, Courtesy of Muff Liquor Company