Women to Applaud this Month and Every Month

With Women's History Month now happening, we are continuing to share information about the careers of four very special women behind the venues that include Union Square hotspot Reyna; the menu at West Village French bistro Le Petit Village; Arlo SoHo’s Lindens and Foxtail; and the newly opened Delos Greek Restaurant in Midtown.

We know you will be inspired by these individuals' work in the hosptality industry.

Reyna (11 E 13th St), which means ‘queen’ in Spanish, first opened in Toronto in 2016. Led by owner Nicki Laborie’s belief that people bring back people, the restaurant’s concept revolves around guests dining together in a convivial, sexy, warm and welcoming setting. The Mediterranean tapas restaurant and cocktail bar became an immediate staple in Canada and then opened in Union Square at the end of 2022. The restaurant’s stunning decor, vibey music, sexy lighting, fantastic food and cocktails create an experience that is both unique and memorable. Reyna’s menu showcases an array of small plates inspired by the diverse flavors of the Mediterranean. From house-made dips, to flavorful shawarma platters and fresh seafood, each dish is meticulously crafted with passion and precision.

Le Petit Village (173 7th Ave S) has become a must visit for locals and tourists alike in the West Village because of its stunning and equally satisfying French dishes from Executive Chef Mehjabin Ahmed. Chef Ahmed has had experience working at some of the world’s most renowned restaurants, including Eleven Madison Park, Le Coucou, and Spice Market. She was Stagiaire Chef at Noma Koan in Copenhagen and Bistrot Paul Bert in Paris and most recently worked at Jean’s. A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, Chef Mehjabin now helms the kitchen at Le Petit Village, where she brings her expertise in regional French cuisine with a focus on seasonal ingredients. Having grown up across multiple countries and spending half of her life in NYC, she draws inspiration from both Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine. She is passionate about seasonal products, culinary innovation, culture, and travel.

At Arlo Soho ( 231 Hudson St ), Razel Rustia is the creative force behind the bar offerings at restaurant Lindens and cocktail lounge Foxtail , shaping each menu with innovation. She oversees each cocktail menu with a focus on fresh ingredients and a welcoming experience for guests. With a background in hospitality, Rustia crafts drinks that feel balanced, intentional, and easy to enjoy. Her direction has helped shape Arlo SoHo’s beverage scene, drawing guests in for inventive cocktails and a lively atmosphere.

Newly opened in February 2026, Delos Greek Restaurant (102 W 47th Street) in Midtown is also home to a standout woman worth spotlighting: Wine Director Despoina Karapostolaki. At Delos, founded by restaurateur Stathis Antonakopoulos, Karapostolaki leads a Mediterranean-focused wine program with a strong emphasis on Greece’s diverse and indigenous grape varieties. The list features 99 bottles under $99 alongside a curated reserve selection of exclusive labels, offering guests the opportunity to explore Greek wines by the glass, bottle, or through thoughtfully composed flights. Her expertise and passion bring depth and discovery to the dining experience, complementing the restaurant’s modern interpretations of Greek classics and reinforcing Delos as a refined new destination in Midtown.

Photo Credit: Nicki Laborie by Ryan Emberley