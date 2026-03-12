St. Patrick's Day Destinations in NYC

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If you’re looking for a spot to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year on Tuesday, we have your destination. Check out this roundup and we wish you the luck of the Irish!

Threes Brewing, Moynihan Train Hall

383 West 31st Street

The Lucky Putt Activation: On Tuesday, March 17th from 4–7pm, Threes Brewing is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day–inspired Lucky Putt activation centered around their brew, Silent Departure. The first 30 guests to order a Silent Departure and mention “Lucky” will receive 50% off a pint. Guests will also have the opportunity to try for a hole-in-one at the activation station with prizes; there are “Spin the Wheel Prizes” a “Main Giveaway” and a “Tasting Moment.”

Rosevale Cocktail Room

305 W 48th St 2nd Floor

For Saint Patrick’s Day, Rosevale Cocktail Room in the heart of the Theater District will offer specialty Irish-inspired cocktails perfect for celebrating the holiday, including The Westie Fashioned, Blue Ruin and their famous Rosevale Irish Coffee for two. Items are priced a la carte.

Fandi Mata

74 Bayard St, Brooklyn

For St. Patrick’s Day, Fandi Mata will be hosting a series of interactive experiences, including a strolling drink skirt, one-hour interactive experience offering guests a special St. Patrick's Day drink, three high energy performances of Irish dancing and a lollipop aerial performance. Additionally, chef Chris Cortes will be offering three specials alongside the regular menu: Herb and pistachio crusted lamb skewers with whipped feta yogurt; Green falafel with herb tahini and pickled onion and cucumber; and Matcha Affogato with pistachio gelato and toasted kataifi

Salt & Straw

West Village and Upper West Side

Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day with Salt and Straw’s Pots of Gold and Rainbows flavor which is part of the March Cereal-sly Delicious Series. Pots of Gold and Rainbows feature a toasty, cereal-steeped ice cream tossed with hand-sorted rainbow marshmallows. The price is $78 for pint package; $15 for single pint. They can be ordered on the Salt Salt & Straw website or stop by one of their shops.

Lobel’s Original

30 Rockefeller Plaza, Rink Level

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day at Lobel’s Original with the special Shamrock Center Cocktail, featuring Irish whiskey and blue curaçao, pineapple juice, orange juice, and lime priced at $15. Enjoy a visit to Lobel’s Original. It is the sandwich restaurant located Under 30 Rock from NYC's beloved, family-owned butcher shop Lobel’s Prime Meats.

Lucky Charlie

254 Irving Ave, Brooklyn

For St. Patrick's Day, Lucky Charlie will be serving a special menu of refined Irish classics, including coal oven soda bread with stracciatella and chestnut honey, confit lamb shepherd's pie, a corned beef timpano, and a Guinness chocolate torte with whiskey gelato to finish.

Photo Credit: Rosevale Irish Coffee-Courtesy of Carver Road Hospitality