Review: GIULIETTA in the MetLife Building-Italian Charm and Superb Cuisine

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Spring invites opportunities to get out and about in NYC. Our readers should know about the charming, new Italian restaurant, Giulietta that is open in the MetLife Building at 200 Park Avenue. This bright and airy, expansive eatery brings a warm summertime feel to midtown Manhattan year-round and offers the finest food and drink. Their welcoming bar has quickly become very popular and it’s a great after-work spot to wind down with friends and co-workers or to relax before taking your seat for dinner. Whether you are a Grand Central Station commuter, work in the local business community or attending a show, it’s a great dining destination.

Giulietta is the brainchild of restaurateur Mark Barak, the founder of La Pecora Bianca Group that includes concepts such as Pecora Bianca and Mama Mezze. His restaurants across Manhattan are treasured for their approachable menus, vibrant design, and warm hospitality. Barak commented, “Giulietta is our love letter to the Italian Holiday—be it on the Riviera or the Amalfi Coast— an all-day escape built around bright, coastal flavors, effortless hospitality, and a sense of ease in the heart of Midtown.”

The talented Culinary Director, Ed Scarpone brings a wealth of experience to Giulietta ensuring that all guests will have an exquisite experience. His finely designed menu has dishes to please all tastes, styles and dietary preferences.

We visited Giulietta on a Wednesday evening for dinner just before attending a show and were totally wowed. Every element of the restaurant has been meticulously planned. From the moment you enter the door of Giulietta to your last sip of cappuccino, it is a superb experience.

The beverage program has many highlights that include aperitivo driven cocktails, Italian classics, and specialty drinks such as the Arancia Sour, Affogato Espresso Martini and the Spicy Limoncello Margarita. Sip and savor frozen drinks, finely curated wines by the glass or bottle, beer, aperitifs and top-notch spirits. Your knowledgeable servers are happy to help you make just the right selections and pair beverages with your meal.

The array of mouthwatering starters is so tempting that making a choice is challenging. We highly recommend a pizza for the table. The Neapolitan style pizzas have a crust that is a perfect platform for the toppings that include our favorite, the Truffle with mascarpone, parmesan, black truffle, whipped ricotta. Other pies include Margheriita and the Salsiccia wth house-made sausage, jimmy nardello peppers, and onions.

Other sharable appetizers include Whipped Ricotta Toast with Truffle Honey. A fan favorite is the Burrata di Puglia with Heirloom Tomatoes is drizzled with a rich 25-year old balsamic vinegar. Order Fried Artichokes, tasty Riviera Green Beans, or Crudi like Tuna Tartare and Beef Carpaccio. For those who are in the mood for salad, there’s a beautiful Baby Gem Caesar or Farro with grapes, pickled red onions, pistachios, arugula, and ricotta salata.

Entrees are served to perfection in generous portions. Some of the showstopping main courses include Housemade Pastas that are as good as your Nonna makes. Relish Linguine Vongole with clams, white wine, garlic or the Rigatoni with vodka sauce, stracciatella. It’s nce to know that gluten free pastas are also available. A signature dish that shouldn’t be missed is the tender Chicken Milanese with balsamic-marinated tomatoes, shallots and mozzarella bocconcini. Other choices include Filey Mignon, Branzino, Grilled Salmon and Pork Piccata. Add a side such as Eggplant Carbonata, Crispy Brussels Sprouts and others.

We like that Giulietta has large format plates like the cravable Lobster Spaghetti Fra Diavolo served with a 2 lb lobster in shell. There’s also a Whole Roasted Lemon and Rosemary Chicken and Dover Sole Grenobloise. These choices make your meal a family-style event.

Irresistible sweet treats will round out your meal. Relax a little longer over coffee, tea, or an aperitif and satisfy your sweet tooth with the “Baci” Sundae, Lemon Tart, Berries and Cream and more.

Good news for our readers. Giulietta will be offering brunch service on the weekends. And debuting in April 2026, The Giardino at Giulietta will introduce a standalone, seasonal outdoor Aperitivo bar and garden with seating for over 150 guests.

Be transported to an experience that makes you feel like you’ve taken a mini-Italian vacation in midtown Manhattan. One visit to Giulietta will never be enough! Gather your group and enjoy!

Giulietta is located at 200 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10166. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit Giulietta | All-Day Italian Restaurant Near Grand Central Station.

Photo Credits: Food and Drink photos by Nico Schinco; Interior photos by Brian Ferry

Reader Reviews

Need more Food + Wine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...