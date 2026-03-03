NAKARA in Union Square Now Offers Special Prix Fixe Menu

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Narkara, the buzzy Northern and Northeastern Thai restaurant in Union Square known for spotlighting a side of Thai cuisine rarely seen in New York.

Narkara has been praised by The New York Times, Grub Street, and Eater for introducing regional Thai dishes rooted in labor-intensive techniques, herb-forward cooking, and traditional preparations that differ from the Central and Southern Thai flavors more commonly found in the city.

The restaurant has just launched a Prix Fixe menu, offering a three-course dinner for $60 per person, available Sunday through Thursday from now through March 19. The menu is designed as an accessible way to experience the culinary identity of Northern and Northeastern Thailand, where techniques like fermentation, slow cooking, and herb-driven seasoning shape the cuisine.

The menu includes highlights such as the First course, the choice of Stuffed Chicken Wings - boneless wings filled with minced chicken and sticky rice; Spicy Raw Beef Tartare, a Northern-style larb that leans on toasted rice, herbs, chili, and makwaen pepper rather than sweetness; and Sweet Corn Salad Two Ways -Corn prepared two ways: a bright, citrus-laced corn salad with cashews, alongside a delicate steamed corn tamale with coconut.

For the main course, there’s a choice of Aromatic Thai Chicken which is steamed after marinating in Thai chili paste, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass, galangal, and herbs; Seared Iberico Pork is paired with nam prik, a traditional chili dip that anchors many Northern meals; and Mushroom Stir-Fry Curry - a dish that reflects the smoky, herbaceous curries of the North, enriched with toasted rice and regional vegetables.

For dessert, enjoy the choice of Black Sticky Rice Ice Cream or Coconut Ice Cream, nodding to classic Thai dessert flavors.

Nakara is located at 5 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Narkara | Authentic Northern Thai Dining in Union Square NYC and call 212.914.4987.

Photo Credit: Udom Surangsophon.