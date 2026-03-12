Drink Like an Oscar Nominee with 3 Cocktails from Basil Hayden

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Awards season in full swing and the 98th Academy Awards are just days away! Just last month, this year's nominees came together at the iconic penthouse of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for the annual Oscars Nominees Night, sponsored by Basil Hayden. Guests enjoyed awards-inspired cocktails including the Basil Hayden 75, Standing Ovation, and PH 64—drinks that are simple to make and perfect for adding a touch of Hollywood flair to your next watch party.

Check out all three recipes below to sip like the stars at your Oscar party.

BASIL HAYDEN 75

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

¾ part Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ part Simple Syrup

Prosecco

The Basil Hayden 75

Method:

Add Basil Hayden® Bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup to shaker with ice. Shake.Strain into chilled coupe glass. Top with prosecco and serve.

STANDING OVATION

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Basil Hayden Dark Rye

¾ parts Pomegranate Grenadine (store bought or recipe below)

¾ oz Lemon Juice

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Sparkling Wine, to top

Method:

Combine ingredients except sparkling wine in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a stemmed cocktail glass. Top with sparkling wine.

PH 64

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Basil Hayden Bourbon

½ part Fresh Lemon Juice

½ part Simple Syrup

½ part Apricot Liqueur

1 Strawberry, halved with top removed

2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters (Optional)

2 oz Dry Sparkling Wine

Method:

Combine strawberry halves and simple syrup in a shaker tin and gently muddle. Add Basil Hayden, lemon juice, apricot liqueur, and bitters. Fill tin with ice and shake well. Strain into a coupe glass. Top with sparkling wine.