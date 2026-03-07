MONARCH ROOFTOP & INDOOR LOUNGE Hosts Oscar Viewing Party
Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge will host its annual Academy Award
Viewing Party on Sunday, March 15th at 7:00 pm. Themed cocktails and popcorn
will be served as well as a free glass of champagne for the first 50 RSVPs.
Dress to impress! Sparkles, tuxes, and formal attire are encouraged. RSVP is
recommended. Check out the exciting cocktail selection!
Academy Awards Specialty Cocktails
(Mocktails $10 | Cocktails $14)
Hamnet
Poet’s Punch 75 is made with Gin, Cactus Pear, Lemon, Prosecco
The Mocktail is a refreshng Cactus Pear Lemonade
KPop Demon Hunters
Neon Pop Martini is made with Vodka, Peach, Lychee
Marty Supreme
Supreme Spritz is made with Aperol, Prosecco, Grapefruit
F1
Turbocharged Martini is made with Vodka, Espresso Liqueur, Chocolate Bitters
Garnished with espresso beans and a sprinkle of cinnamon
Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge is located at 71 W 35th Street, New York, NY 10001.
Visit: Monarch Rooftop | Lounge & Rooftop Bar in Manhattan, NYC
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge
