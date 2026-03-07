MONARCH ROOFTOP & INDOOR LOUNGE Hosts Oscar Viewing Party

Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge will host its annual Academy Award

Viewing Party on Sunday, March 15th at 7:00 pm. Themed cocktails and popcorn

will be served as well as a free glass of champagne for the first 50 RSVPs.

Dress to impress! Sparkles, tuxes, and formal attire are encouraged. RSVP is

recommended. Check out the exciting cocktail selection!

Academy Awards Specialty Cocktails

(Mocktails $10 | Cocktails $14)

Hamnet

Poet’s Punch 75 is made with Gin, Cactus Pear, Lemon, Prosecco

The Mocktail is a refreshng Cactus Pear Lemonade

KPop Demon Hunters

Neon Pop Martini is made with Vodka, Peach, Lychee

Marty Supreme

Supreme Spritz is made with Aperol, Prosecco, Grapefruit

F1

Turbocharged Martini is made with Vodka, Espresso Liqueur, Chocolate Bitters

Garnished with espresso beans and a sprinkle of cinnamon

Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge is located at 71 W 35th Street, New York, NY 10001.

Visit: Monarch Rooftop | Lounge & Rooftop Bar in Manhattan, NYC

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge