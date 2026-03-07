My Shows
MONARCH ROOFTOP & INDOOR LOUNGE Hosts Oscar Viewing Party

By: Mar. 07, 2026
MONARCH ROOFTOP & INDOOR LOUNGE Hosts Oscar Viewing Party Image

Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge will host its annual Academy Award 

Viewing Party on Sunday, March 15th at 7:00 pm.  Themed cocktails and popcorn 

will be served as well as a free glass of champagne for the first 50 RSVPs. 

Dress to impress! Sparkles, tuxes, and formal attire are encouraged.  RSVP is 

recommended. Check out the exciting cocktail selection!

Academy Awards Specialty Cocktails

(Mocktails $10 | Cocktails $14)

Hamnet

Poet’s Punch 75 is made with Gin, Cactus Pear, Lemon, Prosecco
The Mocktail is a refreshng Cactus Pear Lemonade

 KPop Demon Hunters

Neon Pop Martini is made with Vodka, Peach, Lychee

Marty Supreme

Supreme Spritz is made with Aperol, Prosecco, Grapefruit

 F1

Turbocharged Martini is made with Vodka, Espresso Liqueur, Chocolate Bitters
Garnished with espresso beans and a sprinkle of cinnamon

Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge is located at 71 W 35th Street, New York, NY 10001.  

Visit: Monarch Rooftop | Lounge & Rooftop Bar in Manhattan, NYC

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge

 

 

 
 


Videos