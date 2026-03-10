SaiTong Thai in Midtown Celebrates Second Anniversary with New Menu Items

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This March, SaiTong Thai – the family-run, modern Thai restaurant in the Theater District – is celebrating its second anniversary with the launch of new menu items that reflect the next chapter of evolution.

Opened in 2024 by first-generation immigrants James and Inthira Lam alongside their son Brian, SaiTong Thai marked the family’s first expansion from their beloved Queens restaurant, Spicy Shallot, into Manhattan. In just two years, the striking two-level Midtown space has become a go-to for locals, Broadway theatergoers and visitors seeking a vibrant, contemporary expression of Thai cuisine steps from the city’s most iconic stages.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Lam family is introducing a lineup of new dishes that mark a new evolution of the restaurant, and build on its signature style: classic, seafood-forward recipes viewed through a contemporary lens, designed for both celebratory nights out and energetic pre-show dinners. The milestone marks two successful years in Midtown and reflects the strength of immigrant family-owned restaurants in New York’s dining landscape. For the Lams, SaiTong Thai is both a tribute to their Thai roots and an expression of the energy of New York – a place where authenticity and modern creativity exist side by side.

Highlights of the new menu include:

-Crab Curry Noodle – the Chef’s Special, jumbo lump crab in creamy egg curry with onion, scallions and egg noodle.

-Moo Dang Puff – A delicate, hand-crafted pastry filled with house-roasted pork gently folded with slow-caramelized onions, garnished with honey and toasted sesame oil.

-Goong Garee – Succulent shrimp gently sautéed and enveloped in a velvety yellow curry emulsion, enriched with egg and balanced with softened onions, delicate peppers, scallions and celery.

-Beef Steak with Tallow Fried Rice – Thai-style beef fried rice cooked with beef tallow, served with grilled steak.

-Sautéed Crispy Pork with Holy Basil – Crispy pork belly stir-fried with fresh Thai holy basil, garlic and chilies in a bold, savory sauce.

-Garlic Pepper Fried Tofu – Crispy fried tofu tossed with aromatic garlic, salt, black pepper and a savory seasoning.

-Khao Soi Chicken – Egg noodles in a rich Northern Thai coconut curry, topped with crispy noodles and served with pickled mustard greens, shallots, lime and chili oil.

SaiTong Thai is located at 244 W 48th St New York, NY 10036. You can visit www.saitongthai.com for more information, and follow them @saitong.thai.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SaTong Thai