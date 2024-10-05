PKLYN-New Pickleball Facility Opens In Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PKLYN, the new pickleball facility and gathering space from pickleball player David Friedman opens in Gowanus, Brooklyn on Sunday, October 6th at 80 4th Street, between Hoyt and Bond Streets. The space serves as a hub for the New York City pickleball community and beyond, welcoming players of all levels to enjoy the state-of-the-art facilities. With meticulous attention to detail, PKLYN is designed by and for pickleball players to enhance the overall game experience and promote player improvement. The space serves as a hotspot for the local community, equipped with multiple lounges and fully equipped event spaces to enjoy a curated selection of cocktails, beers, and bites from top New York purveyors.

PKLYN’s Founder and Managing Partner, David Friedman, brings a diverse professional background, having graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Michigan, worked for the San Francisco 49ers in stadium development, ran operations for the John N. Calley Foundation, received his JD from Cardozo School of Law, and practiced real estate law at boutique New York-based firm, Bergstein Flynn and Knowlton, before venturing off to open PKLYN. David is supported in this venture by his wife Alex Kass, whose agency, AMP Digital Collaborative, conceptualized the PKLYN brand and runs its marketing. Duy Tran, an experienced pickleball coach and anchor of the New York pickleball community, completes the team, stepping into the role of Director of Pickleball Operations.

The idea for PKLYN was born out the COVID-19 pandemic, when David’s longtime interest in pickleball turned into a near-daily habit, as he found a small local community of pickleball enthusiasts who would convene on the handball courts at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2, taking turns setting up nets and taping down courts. As the group quickly grew from a few dozen into thousands, David saw a growing need for a community gathering hub for the sport that would elevate the quality of its technical and social experiences, and decided to take action.

The five court, eighteen thousand square foot facility, designed by Meyers+Associates, embraces the building's industrial aesthetics while also providing a space centered entirely around enhancing the players’ experience. The vibrant palette of PKLYN energizes the space, with the court areas featuring floor-to-ceiling deep purple walls for high pickleball visibility and pops of brand colors in the wood and metal furniture, creating a welcoming, player-friendly environment that caters to everyone, from beginners to experts.

On the courts, the asphalt base provides a premium and consistent playing surface, while photometric studies and strategic light fixture placement ensure uniform, indirect lighting. Twenty skylights and acoustic panels manage sound and daylight effectively, while the building’s 23-ft-high ceiling maximizes airiness and playability. The central mezzanine, featuring glass guardrails and plush seating, boasts a luxurious 270-degree vantage point for spectators. A windowed private event room and sunken social lounge, adjacent to a 20-ft-wide garage door for food trucks, help round out the facility’s unique experiential offerings.

PKLYN offers a rotating schedule of programming throughout the year, including leagues for all skill levels, round-robin style tournaments, and open play nights. Beyond regular programming, PKLYN will host a calendar of special events including mixers for socializing and networking, theme plays, and seasonal activations that center on community building. For those seeking a personalized experience, PKLYN provides custom packages for private events and parties, including partial and full venue buy-outs. Another primary focus for PKLYN is to help those looking for more structured training opportunities. PKLYN's clinics and private lessons are led by top-tier coaches ready to help players refine their skills. Additionally, PKLYN offers a monthly membership program, which includes early court booking access, discounts on courts, food, beverage and merchandise, lesson credits, member happy hours, and access to renovated private bathrooms and showers.

PKLYN’s food and beverage space, which can fit over 200 people, features a full service bar and a curated selection of items from local New York partners, including a rotating selection of custom sandwiches and charcuterie platters from Alidoro. Threes Brewing provides a selection of their most popular beers on tap, including the Vliet, Gowanus Gold, a seasonal Lager, and a rotating IPA. For specialty cocktails, PKLYN has a variety of canned alcoholic beverages from Social Hour, the brand behind the award-winning team at Clover Club. For buyouts and special events, PKLYN has a short list of preferred culinary partners – this includes pizzas from beloved chef Justin Smillie’s popular mobile wood-fired pizza pop-up Slowfires; and a variety of Mediterranean offerings from Claudette’s. PKLYN will also host collaborations with other food and beverage purveyors across the city post-opening, including activations from various popular food truck pop-ups.

PKLYN is open Monday-Saturday, 7AM-10PM and Sunday 8AM-8PM. Court reservations are $110/hour for non-members and $99/hour for members with balls and paddles available for rent on-site. Online reservations can be made 14 days in advance. For more information, visit www.pklyn.com or follow @pklynofficial.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PKLYN

