Monte Velho Reserva Red 2022 Portuguese Wine Delights

We want to introduce our readers to Esporão Monte Velho Reserva Red 2022 new barrel-aged red wine. This new Reserva Red has now been added to the popular Monte Velho line from Portuguese powerhouse, Esporão Group. Aged eight months in used oak barrels, the debut 2022 vintage Monte Velho Reserva Red (SRP $18) from Portugal’s Alentejo region joins the existing line of Monte Velho Red, White, and Rosé (SRP $13), with the latter three all fermented in stainless steel. All Monte Velho and Esporao Group wines are imported by Hoboken, New Jersey based, Cultivamos, Inc.

As with its stainless-steel counterparts, the Monte Velho Reserva Red 2022 showcases Alentejo’s 2,000-plus year viticultural history, with its tradition of blending. A mix of Touriga Nacional, Aragonez, Syrah, and Trincadeira, fruit comes from Esporao Group’s namesake Herdade do Esporao estate, plus established Alentejo vineyards farmed organically by long-time suppliers to Esporão.

With an average vine age of 18 years, this food-friendly red clocks in at 13.5% alcohol and just 1 g/l of residual sugar. Says Cultivamos president & CEO, Ben Carson-Brown, “The reason for this new addition to Esporão’s Monte Velho range is simple: Monte Velho wines are made intentionally for daily consumption, especially in Portugal where wine is a traditional component of the evening meal. With its richer flavors and hints of oak, the new Monte Velho Reserva elevates that experience, delivering a wine for weeknight dinners that’s a cut above.”

The Monte Velho label debuted in 1992. The name references a grassy mound on the Herdade do Esporão estate, capped by a landmark 12th century fortress depicted on several Herdade do Esporao estate wine labels. All Monte Velho wines are certified vegan by the European Vegetarian Union. In the spirit of more eco-friendly packaging, the wines come in lighter weight bottles (certified ISO 9001) and are shipped in cartons made from 100% recycled, varnish-free (certified ISO 14001) cardboard.

To learn more about wines from the Esporão Group please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Esporão Group

