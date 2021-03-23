MAKIMAKI Introduces Sakura Denbu to the Menu

MakiMaki has introduced Sakura Denbu, traditional Japanese pink rice made with finely ground cooked fish, seasoned with sake, sugar, and salt, to the menus at its 360 Lexington Avenue location to include hand rolls and cut rolls and also at its 1369 6th Ave location for hand rolls only.

As a bit of additional background, inspired by the rich history of cherry blossom season (Hanami) in Japan, this faintly sweet-and-salty rice launched at MakiMaki as part of an initiative run by New York's Japanese Restaurant Association Program to share the traditions of Japanese Cherry Blossom Season through local Japanese restaurants.

MakiMaki founder Kevin Takarada commented, "Sakura Denbu dates back centuries, when a wife was trying to cheer up her family with some colorful food. Today, the festive rice is enjoyed in the spring, when families gather underneath gorgeous pink blossoming cherry trees and share sake, food and subtly sweet sushi made with Sakura Denbu. We at MakiMaki hope that this dish brings in some positivity into what has been a very long winter here in NYC, to help our community herald the spring season!"

About MakiMaki

MakiMaki is an innovative, fast-casual sushi bar that combines high-tech automation with quality, Japanese-imported ingredients, serving affordable, made-to-order maki rolls and hand rolls worthy of a high-end dining experience. With two bustling Midtown Manhattan locations, MakiMaki is modernizing the New York sushi landscape with an emphasis on accessibility and authenticity.

Founder Kevin Takarada opened MakiMaki's first shop (Central Park South) in 2017, after realizing that Midtown - where he built an accomplished career in engineering and finance - was missing an affordable and speedy option for quality sushi rolls. The shop immediately grew a loyal following, and Kevin launched the brand's second location (Grand Central) in 2019. As the son of a Miami restaurateur who opened many concepts including the legendary Toni's - the first sushi bar in South Beach that is still a favorite today - Kevin grew up with hospitality in his genes. With MakiMaki, he merges his restaurant industry roots with his mechanical engineering expertise to bring premium sushi made with state-of-the-art robotics - pioneering a delicious and convenient new fast-casual model.

