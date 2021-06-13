ICHIRAN in NYC Re-Opens With Exciting News

ICHIRAN, the world's leading expert in Tonkotsu ramen has returned with a debut of their famous ramen now available for delivery and the launch of their new online store.

Conceptualized by President & CEO Manabu Yosomi in Fukuoka, the epicenter of this ramen movement, ICHIRAN has 75 locations throughout Asia. The family-owned business started in Fukuoka as a simple ramen stall in 1960 and ultimately created the "Five Originals" for Tonkotsu ramen including Original Spicy Red Sauce, aromatic Tonkotsu broth, solo dining booths, order forms and the Kae-Dama ordering system.

The original safe dining experience, ICHIRAN, with its solo dining booths, has created a simple and straightforward ordering process for its diners. Guests will wait in line for a vacant seat, which can be seen on a light up panel before walking into the seating area. An order sheet is then found at each booth where one can personally customize their ramen choosing different ingredients, the flavor levels, the noodle texture and Kae-Dama (noodle refill). After filling out the form and returning it to a staff member using the call button, a team prepares the individualized bowls of ramen and presents them to the diner in an original Jubako ramen bowl. To ensure that the quality of the ramen is seamless every time, a 15 second standard is applied, where each bowl is delivered in 15 seconds from kitchen to the table

Find out the highlights of what's new at ICHIRAN!

-The dining room for all 3 NYC locations in Times Square, Midtown, and Brooklyn are now open for indoor dining.

-Delivery and takeout are now available-this option was not previously offered.

-ICHIRAN Ramen Kit: An at-home ICHIRAN ramen kit is also available for pre-order as of Monday, April 19th with the kits becoming fully available again on Saturday, May 1st. The kit features three servings of individually packed noodles, a liquid soup concentrate and original spicy red seasoning.

-ICHIRAN's online store is now live for eager customers looking to experience the famous Tonkotsu ramen in the comfort of their home

NYC locations and hours: Times Square: 152 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019, Hours: 12:00 PM - 7:30 PM; Brooklyn: 374 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206, Hours: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM; Midtown: 132 West 31st Street, New York, NY 10001, Hours: 12:00 PM - 7:30 PM.

Visit ICHIRAN's web site for more information and a full menu at www.ichiranusa.com. Follow them on Instagram @ichiran_ny

