GINuary is Here-Our Gin Selections for January and Beyond

As we continue to celebrate a very happy new year, we have dubbed January "GINuary" when you can enjoy some of the finest gins as a sip or in a cocktail. Read about four beautifully bottled selections that you'll want to have in your home bar in January and beyond. We have also included recipes for each of these top brands.

Clonakilty Distillery Minke Gin: Inspired by the majestic Minke whales of the Atlantic Ocean, Minke Irish Gin is made using various botanicals that grow wild along the shoreline adjacent to Clonakilty Distillery, which has been operated by the Scully family for nine consecutive generations. While in season, members of the Clonakilty Distillery climb the cliff along their shoreline to sustainably harvest the gin's signature botanical ingredient, Rock Samphire, by hand. For centuries, Rock Samphire has been recognized as a premium garnish and is frequently used at the very best Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe, as it is not grown in the United States.

Cocktail: Taste the Ocean

Ingredients:

-1oz Minke Irish Gin

-.5 oz Italicus

-.5oz Regal Rogue Lively White

-1 Drop Dillisk Syrup

-1 Drop Sage Tincture

Suggested Glassware: Martini Glass

Method: Add all ingredients together in a cocktail mixer and gently stir.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin: The Shed Distillery is about creating challenging brands with shared experiences. Consumers are seeking experiences they can share with others to enrich their daily life and escape life's pressures. Deeper and richer experiences. They are not experiences until they are shared. This is where the magic happens for Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin. Named after where it is made (Drumshanbo) as well as the main ingredient (Gunpowder Tea), this Gin is truly an experience not to be missed. Delightfully fresh and rounded up front with citrus, juniper & spice immediately evident. The expected juniper follows close behind. Gunpowder Tea, meadowsweet & coriander are all notable.

Cocktail: The Spice Market

-1 oz. Vanilla Chai tea

-1 oz. Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

-½ oz. Apricot Liqeuer

-1 bar spoon of Orgeat Syrup

-1 bar spoon of Spice syrup

Method: Fill a shaker with ice and add all the ingredients. Shake really well until the shaker is icy. Double strain into a highball and garnish with a hollowed out passionfruit.

Grace O'Malley Heather Infused Gin: Grace O'Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin is made with 14 aromatic botanicals from the west of Ireland including heather, wild thyme, red clover, blackthorn, fraughan (bilberry) and rock samphire. A true, traditional-style gin made with modern distilling techniques to capture flavour intensity. Rounded and balanced with a fresh, floral finish.

Cocktail: Wesport Rose

Ingredients:

-5 cl Grace O'Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin

-3 cl sweet white Vermouth

-1 tsp Aperol

-4 dashes Rose Bitters

Decoration: Rose petal

Method: Fill a mixing glass with ice cubes and add the ingredients. Stir on ice, then strain into a coupe or martini glass. Add the rose petal.

Darnley's Original London Dry Gin: Darnley's Gin prides itself on making high-quality, nature-crafted gin without additives or artificial ingredients. Each bottle of Darnley's begins with the highest quality British grown grain spirit and the finest botanical ingredients. Darnley's uses only the finest elderflower foraged from the distillery's local grounds, resulting in a fresh, floral and fruit-forward gin that delivers a full expression of Eastern Scotland's coastal terroir. Combined with other non-native ingredients like juniper, orris root, citrus, coriander and grains of paradise from trusted grower partners around the world, the result is a curious and refreshing spirit that is created from sustainably sourced traceable botanicals and pure Scottish water.

Cocktail: Darnley's Delight

Ingredients:

-1 ½ oz Darnley's Original London Dry Gin

-1 oz Pineapple Juice

-¼ oz Vermouth

-Juice of ½ lemon

-dash Gomme syrup

-3 dashes Angostura Bitters

-1 pasteurised egg white

Method: Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake rigorously. Double strain into a sherry goblet. Add 3 drops of Angostura bitters to garnish.

Cheers to GINuary!

Photo Credit: Lead Photo, Taste the Ocean by Clonakilty Distillery; Bottle shots, Courtesy of the Producers