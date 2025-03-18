FICUZZA-Experience Wonderful Sicilian Specialties in the West Village

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West Village has a great restaurant scene and now, Ficuzza on 7th Avenue at West 10th Street has become a top destination in the heart of the neighborhood. We visited early on a Wednesday evening for dinner and were very impressed by the delicious food, exquisite drink, helpful service, and the attractive décor.

Ficuzza is the latest opening by Francesco Realmuto of the Realmuto Hospitality Group whose other acclaimed eateries include L’Arte del Gelato and Realmuto Alta Pasticceria. The restaurant is inspired by the charming village of Ficuzza in Palermo, Italy. The menu reflects the natural beauty of the Sicilian region and its enticing cuisine.

Guests appreciate the wonderful cocktail program and a well-curated wine list by Sommelier and General Manager, Andrea Marchese. The wines, including Sicilian varieties, have been chosen to pair perfectly with the menu selections. The knowledgeable servers are ready to offer helpful suggestions. Whether you want a perfectly balanced cocktail, or wine by the glass or bottle, the beverage program at Ficuzza has you covered.

There’s just the right variety of food items to please all palates. We ordered the Sicilian specialties that have become house favorites. Start with Sfuzi. We relished the Olive Cunzate with savory ripe olives marinated with garlic and oregano. The Insalada includes a delightful, flavorful choice, the Finocchi e Arance. This salad is made with fennel, sweet oranges, black olives, red onion and citrus vinaigrette. Other excellent starters include Antipasti such as Fritto Misto or Prosciutto Crudo and Burrata.

When you move on to mains, we recommend the Salsiccia Siciliana. This perfectly grilled and seasoned Sicilian sausage is served with a ripe tomato salad. Relax and savor each bite. If you’re in the mood for pasta, you’ve found your home. The Rigatoni alla Norma features al dente pasta with fried eggplant, a rich tomato sauce and a ricotta salata. Guests return again and again for the Spaghetti con le Sarde made with sardines, wild fennel, raisins, pine nuts and toasted breadcrumbs.

There are also seafood dishes like Branzino Grigliata, tender skirt steak, and their roasted chicken, Pollo alla Siciliana. Add Contorni to complement your meal that includes roasted carrots, sauteed broccoli rabe, and roasted potatoes with rosemary.

Love Pizza? Ficuzza’s selections are great table shares. Just a few of the pies include Mortadella e Pistacchio with mortadella, mozzarella, and pistachio pesto or the Quattro Formaggi with gorgonzola, taleggio, mozzarella and parmigiano.

Dolci tops off your meal. Choose from scrumptious options such as Tiramisu, Italian Cheesecake, Cannolo Scomposto, and more. Relax a little longer over a cup of cappuccino, espresso or an aperitif.

Ficuzza is sure to be one of your favorite restaurants in the West Village. We like that it is convenient to some of NYC’s Off-Broadway theaters such as Cherry Lane Theatre and Minetta Lane Theatre so you can plan a meal before the show. In addition to dinner service, Ficuzza offers lunch and weekend brunches.

Ficuzza is located at 121 7th Avenue South, New York, NY 10014. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ficuzza

Cucina Siciliana & Pizza in New York - Ficuzza

Comments