Easy LABOR DAY LIBATIONS-Recipes to Please

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine over the next week as we continue to cover recipes for special sips to enjoy over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

In the spirit of the upcoming Labor Day Weekend holiday, here's some especially simple cocktail recipes to enjoy whether you're campside, poolside, at a rooftop cookout or everywhere in between!

Check out these effortless options with something to please every palate.

Seagram's Vodka Cranberry

-2 oz. Seagram's 80 Proof Vodka

-4 oz. Cranberry Juice

-Splash Tonic Water

-Splash of Lime Juice

-Rocks Ice

Method: Combine Seagram's 80 Proof Vodka, Cranberry Juice and Lime Juice in a shaker and shake vigorously, strain over ice in a low-ball glass and top with tonic water. Garnish with a lime round.

Blood Orange Margarita

-2 oz. Corralejo Tequila Reposado

-2 oz. Blood Orange Juice

-Fresh Squeezed

-1⁄2 oz. Lime Juice

-1⁄2 oz. Agave Nectar

Method: Combine ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a blood orange wheel. Salt rim.

Los Arango Rose

-2 ounces Los Arango Añejo

-¾ ounce lime juice

-½ ounce agave syrup

-½ ounce grenadine

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish & Enjoy!

Cutwater Spirits Piña Colada

-1.5oz Cutwater White Rum

-1oz float Bali Hai Tiki Dark Rum

-1.5oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

-1.5oz Coconut Syrup

-.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

Method: Add all ingredients except Bali Hai Tiki Dark Rum to a cocktail shaker. Add crushed ice and give the tin a quick shake then pour into a rocks glass. Add more crushed ice and float Bali Hai Tiki Dark Rum. Garnish with 3 pineapple fronds and a flower.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages