DORNEY PARK'S Fall Season Returns September 16th with Fresh Frights and Festive Fun

Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt returns this Friday, September 16, with a sinister transformation, turning the theme park into a scream park filled with Halloween attractions that offer unforgettable thrills and unspeakable horrors.

"We are excited to welcome guests back to the Lehigh Valley's premier Halloween events," said Jessica Naderman, vice president and general manager. "HAUNT is back with a vengeance this season for those who truly love to be scared, while The Great Pumpkin Fest offers Halloween fun for kids and families."

HALLOWEEN HAUNT

This year, Halloween Haunt offers seven haunted mazes, each with its own frightening theme in a standalone experience, plus four scare zones, where guests encounter midways that have been completely transformed with ghoulish monsters and rampant scares.

New Haunt attractions include:

Roadside Stop & Chop (Haunted Maze): Welcome to Cedar Creek Junction, Old Route 22's premier spot for Fall family fun. Before you indulge yourself in our many attractions, be sure to visit our general store to take some of our famous farm-made jam home with you - the secret ingredient is our specialty! If you're lucky...we'll include you when whipping up a batch.

Dystopia (Scare Zone): In a distant but close future, exactly two centuries from now in 2222, a lot has changed in society, or what's left of it. We're capturing the spirit of the electrifying IllumiNightmares drum show, with glowing displays and eye-catching monsters that are sure to make you scream. Guests will also be able to grab a specialty drink at the Outpost Bar.

"We are excited to get back to our fall schedule and bring a new 'twist' to Halloween Haunt this year," said Phil Roth, Dorney Park's entertainment manager. "Our reimagined maze pushed us to the creative limit and is sure to be a Halloween favorite for years to come."

Halloween Haunt runs select nights September 16 - October 29. Admission is included with a Gold Pass or daily ticket. Not recommended for children under 13. Most park rides and attractions will be in operation. Guests are not permitted to attend the event in costume.

For more information on Halloween Haunt attractions, tickets, and hours, visit: https://www.dorneypark.com/.

THE GREAT PUMPKIN FEST

Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the Peanuts characters starts Saturday, September 17, with The Great Pumpkin Fest featuring scare-free attractions, live shows, trick-or-treating, costume contests for your little ones and more.

The Great Pumpkin Fest attractions include:

The Skeletones (Live Show): What do you get when you combine a dazzling music group with a bunch of skeletons? The Skeletones! Don't miss these bonafide bones playing your favorite spooky tunes.

Charlie Brown's Craft Corner: Younger visitors can stop in and make a craft to take home for the holiday.

Character Meet & Greet: Meet the PEANUTS Gang fully decked out in costume as we celebrate the Great Pumpkin.

The Great Pumpkin Fest is included with admission to the park on Saturdays and Sundays through October 31.

For unlimited access to both Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest guests can get a 2023 Gold Pass for the lowest price of the season. The pass will also get you unlimited access in 2023. For more information about attractions, tickets, and hours, visit https://www.dorneypark.com/.

To increase safety and provide efficient entry into the park during Haunt, guests will be asked to adhere to a new policy which states that no bags of any kind larger than 6.5" x 4.5" x 2" may be brought into the park after 6 p.m. on Haunt nights. All bags will be subject to search.

