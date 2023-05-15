Chef Spotlight: Andrew Bellucci of ANDREW BELLUCCI'S PIZZERIA in Astoria, Queens

Andrew Bellucci of Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria was born in Jersey City and grew up in a family where every meal was a celebration. Andrew Bellucci didn't set out to be a pizza maker. He started his culinary career in France, working in not one but two "3-star" Michelin restaurants in the early 90s. When he returned to NYC, in the 80's he worked at a few high-end restaurants. But it wasn't until he put pizzas on the late-night menu at a restaurant in SoHo did a light bulb go off: treat pizza as if it were being made in a Michelin-starred restaurant and people would notice. From that moment Andrew's focus was on the dough: because that's where pizza begins and ends.

In 1994 Andrew along with Gennaro Lombardi the 3rd and grandson of the original Lombardi and John Brescio, re-opened Lombardi's on Spring Street, which had closed ten years earlier in 1984. The pizza was an immediate hit, the dough baked beautifully in a nearly 100-year-old coal oven.

But that was only the beginning of Andrew's lifelong pizza journey. Since the Lombardi days Andrew has consulted around the world throughout Asia, Europe & of course the US. His 30-plus year resume includes working/consulting at all of Joe's Pizzerias including Ann Arbor & Shanghai and Executive Chef at Rubirosa. He is well regarded among his colleagues and is constantly giving advice and learning new tricks every day.

His comeback from his overseas consulting gigs in 2020 landed him in Astoria, Queens where he opened a pizzeria on 30th Avenue named Bellucci Pizza. He left that establishment after his partner wanted to cut corners and sacrifice the high quality ingredients he chose to make his pizza. His former partner kept his name, but as luck would have it, Bellucci had caught the attention of another restaurateur Matthew Katakis in Astoria, and only 5 months later, they opened Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria, at 37-08 30th Avenue, just 9 blocks away (and on the same avenue) as Bellucci Pizza.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Bellucci about his career and his pizzeria.





What was your earliest interest in cooking?



My mother was a superb cook and baker. She made everything from scratch - no shortcuts - and that resonated with me. I have great memories of watching Julia Child and The Galloping Gourmet on our black & white TV with my mother.



Who were some of your career mentors?

My style of cooking has always been from the heart. I learned that from both my parents and my Uncle Joe and Aunt Shirley. My grandmother in France also heavily influenced me. Every meal was made thoughtfully: simple execution with the best ingredients. That's how I approach cooking every day.



What culinary styles have influenced your career?

The two culinary styles that influenced my career are classic French and Italian-American. There's a bit of that in almost every dish I make. My pizza is heavily influenced by the baguette and every pasta dish I make has its root in my childhood meals at the family kitchen table.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I spent the early part of my career in two 3-star Michelin restaurants in France. To this day I use techniques learned there 30+ years ago. The two "dishes" I'm most proud of is our Classic NYC Pizza, which is composed of only my 72 hour fermented dough, sauce & cheese and is available by the slice as well and the Fresh-Shucked Clam pie. The classic NYC pie highlights simplicity and the dough I obsess over and the Clam pie embodies an in-your-face decadence 30 years in the making. I personally purchase the clams daily from the local fish market on the avenue, to make sure you can smell the ocean and enjoy the fresh brininess of the Little Necks clams I use.



What is your favorite meal?

I love Spaghetti & Meatballs and a perfectly steamed hot dog with mustard & sauerkraut.



Tell us a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.



Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria specializes in old-school New York City style pizza available by the slice or whole pie. What makes our pizza special is the crust. The dough is fermented for 72 hours and specially designed for the gas brick oven we use so that it comes out crispy on the outside and moist and tender on the inside with a magical char. For New York City style pizza lovers, the undercarriage is to die for! I have been working my whole life to achieve this crust and I am proud of it. My partner's are my biggest fans and I knew I had the right recipe when I saw their faces eating it for the first time. Some other pizzerias achieve a crispy crust but the crust is a dry cracker all the way through. We also have a couple of great pasta dishes, classic parmigiana-style heroes & Meatballs. Our Fresh-Shucked clam pie (called "Life-Changing by the N.Y. Times) is a highlight. All of our food is prepared with love, from our family to yours.

Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria is located at 37-08 30th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11103. For more information, visit https://andrewbelluccispizzeria.com/ or call 718-407-2497.

Photo Credit: Carlos Ledesma