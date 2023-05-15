Chef Spotlight: Andrew Bellucci of ANDREW BELLUCCI'S PIZZERIA in Astoria, Queens

Andrew Bellucci of ANDREW BELLUCCI’S PIZZERIA

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

JONES WOOD FOUNDRY on the UES Presents Coronation Celebrations with Food and Drink Photo 1 JONES WOOD FOUNDRY on the UES Presents Coronation Celebrations with Food and Drink
TACOMBI Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Fundraiser for The Tacombi Foundation Photo 2 TACOMBI Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Fundraiser for The Tacombi Foundation
Chef Spotlight: Sylvain Aubry, Executive Chef of JAMS at 1 Hotel Central Park Photo 3 Chef Spotlight: Sylvain Aubry, Executive Chef of JAMS at 1 Hotel Central Park
WINE VILLAGE Comes to Baltimore 5/11 to 5/29 Photo 4 WINE VILLAGE Comes to Baltimore 5/11 to 5/29

WINE VILLAGE Comes to Baltimore 5/11 to 5/29

Andrew Bellucci of Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria was born in Jersey City and grew up in a family where every meal was a celebration. Andrew Bellucci didn't set out to be a pizza maker. He started his culinary career in France, working in not one but two "3-star" Michelin restaurants in the early 90s. When he returned to NYC, in the 80's he worked at a few high-end restaurants. But it wasn't until he put pizzas on the late-night menu at a restaurant in SoHo did a light bulb go off: treat pizza as if it were being made in a Michelin-starred restaurant and people would notice. From that moment Andrew's focus was on the dough: because that's where pizza begins and ends.

In 1994 Andrew along with Gennaro Lombardi the 3rd and grandson of the original Lombardi and John Brescio, re-opened Lombardi's on Spring Street, which had closed ten years earlier in 1984. The pizza was an immediate hit, the dough baked beautifully in a nearly 100-year-old coal oven.

But that was only the beginning of Andrew's lifelong pizza journey. Since the Lombardi days Andrew has consulted around the world throughout Asia, Europe & of course the US. His 30-plus year resume includes working/consulting at all of Joe's Pizzerias including Ann Arbor & Shanghai and Executive Chef at Rubirosa. He is well regarded among his colleagues and is constantly giving advice and learning new tricks every day.

His comeback from his overseas consulting gigs in 2020 landed him in Astoria, Queens where he opened a pizzeria on 30th Avenue named Bellucci Pizza. He left that establishment after his partner wanted to cut corners and sacrifice the high quality ingredients he chose to make his pizza. His former partner kept his name, but as luck would have it, Bellucci had caught the attention of another restaurateur Matthew Katakis in Astoria, and only 5 months later, they opened Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria, at 37-08 30th Avenue, just 9 blocks away (and on the same avenue) as Bellucci Pizza.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Bellucci about his career and his pizzeria.

WINE VILLAGE Comes to Baltimore 5/11 to 5/29

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My mother was a superb cook and baker. She made everything from scratch - no shortcuts - and that resonated with me. I have great memories of watching Julia Child and The Galloping Gourmet on our black & white TV with my mother.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My style of cooking has always been from the heart. I learned that from both my parents and my Uncle Joe and Aunt Shirley. My grandmother in France also heavily influenced me. Every meal was made thoughtfully: simple execution with the best ingredients. That's how I approach cooking every day.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

The two culinary styles that influenced my career are classic French and Italian-American. There's a bit of that in almost every dish I make. My pizza is heavily influenced by the baguette and every pasta dish I make has its root in my childhood meals at the family kitchen table.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I spent the early part of my career in two 3-star Michelin restaurants in France. To this day I use techniques learned there 30+ years ago. The two "dishes" I'm most proud of is our Classic NYC Pizza, which is composed of only my 72 hour fermented dough, sauce & cheese and is available by the slice as well and the Fresh-Shucked Clam pie. The classic NYC pie highlights simplicity and the dough I obsess over and the Clam pie embodies an in-your-face decadence 30 years in the making. I personally purchase the clams daily from the local fish market on the avenue, to make sure you can smell the ocean and enjoy the fresh brininess of the Little Necks clams I use.

What is your favorite meal?

I love Spaghetti & Meatballs and a perfectly steamed hot dog with mustard & sauerkraut.

Tell us a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria specializes in old-school New York City style pizza available by the slice or whole pie. What makes our pizza special is the crust. The dough is fermented for 72 hours and specially designed for the gas brick oven we use so that it comes out crispy on the outside and moist and tender on the inside with a magical char. For New York City style pizza lovers, the undercarriage is to die for! I have been working my whole life to achieve this crust and I am proud of it. My partner's are my biggest fans and I knew I had the right recipe when I saw their faces eating it for the first time. Some other pizzerias achieve a crispy crust but the crust is a dry cracker all the way through. We also have a couple of great pasta dishes, classic parmigiana-style heroes & Meatballs. Our Fresh-Shucked clam pie (called "Life-Changing by the N.Y. Times) is a highlight. All of our food is prepared with love, from our family to yours.

Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria is located at 37-08 30th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11103. For more information, visit https://andrewbelluccispizzeria.com/ or call 718-407-2497.

Photo Credit: Carlos Ledesma



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

CASAMIGOS, Cindy Crawford and Best Buddies Photo
CASAMIGOS, Cindy Crawford and Best Buddies

On Saturday, in the beautiful Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Casamigos supported founder Rande Gerber's wife, Cindy Crawford as she hosted the 6th annual Best Buddies Celebration of Women Brunch which honored Holly Robinson Peete.

May is National BBQ Month – Celebrate at VIRGILS REAL BARBECUE Photo
May is National BBQ Month – Celebrate at VIRGIL'S REAL BARBECUE

May is National BBQ Month but you don't have to fire up the grill to enjoy tasty and authentic southern inspired dishes. Indulge in barbecue that will tantalize your taste buds and have you coming back for more at Virgil's Real BBQ located at 152 West 44th Street in the heart of Times Square.

ST PIERRE BRIOCHE LOAF for Mothers Day Brunching-Delectable Recipes Photo
ST PIERRE BRIOCHE LOAF for Mother's Day Brunching-Delectable Recipes

Nothing says 'merci beaucoup' to mom better than a homemade breakfast in bed on Mother's Day. Pre-sliced, utterly decadent and completely delicious, the sliced St Pierre Brioche Loaf lends itself to these three indulgent recipes.

Craft Delicious Desserts for Mom with Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Paper Photo
Craft Delicious Desserts for Mom with Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Paper

Here's three new recipes from Reynolds Kitchens perfect for Mother's Day celebrations to share with all of your loved ones.


From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

SAN FELICE Chianti for National BBQ Month in MaySAN FELICE Chianti for National BBQ Month in May
Chef Spotlight: Andrew Bellucci of ANDREW BELLUCCI'S PIZZERIA in Astoria, QueensChef Spotlight: Andrew Bellucci of ANDREW BELLUCCI'S PIZZERIA in Astoria, Queens
CASAMIGOS, Cindy Crawford and Best BuddiesCASAMIGOS, Cindy Crawford and Best Buddies
May is National BBQ Month – Celebrate at VIRGIL'S REAL BARBECUEMay is National BBQ Month – Celebrate at VIRGIL'S REAL BARBECUE

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You









close sound sound