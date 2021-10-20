BWW Review: INNOCENT YESTERDAY and S.N.O.B. Debut on the Upper East Side

Innocent Yesterday and S.N.O.B. are the two new eateries on the UES by Coming Soon Food Group (CSFG). Both of them are located on 77th Street just off 2nd Avenue and they are just what the neighborhood needs for inspired healthy menu selections and treats. Stop by for a meal or an anytime snack. We are sure that you will be visiting these new eateries frequently.

Innocent Yesterday, the vegan bakery and café, has beautiful interior space with a fireplace and outdoor seating as well. Not only do they feature signature dishes but a vast array of scrumptious treats to tempt your sweet tooth.

We stopped by for breakfast and were very pleased by the offerings. They serve flaky croissants, delightful scones, and signature breakfast items like their Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Biscuit or Croissant. We look forward to returning for a lunch or dinner to try their Carrot Ginger Soup, Sloppy Joe Mac & Cheese, the Thai "Duck" Salad and the Quiche Lorraine. There's a kid's menu too, just right for having a family meal.

Tempting sweets and treats include Cinnabon Donuts; Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies; Lemon Buttercream Cupcakes with Candied Lemon, Carrot Cake, and the moist chocolatey Rocky Road Brownie Bar. If you're in the mood for ice cream, the choices include homemade varieties like 10 Bean Vanilla, and Mint Infused Mint Chocolate Chip.

Innocent Yesterday also features an impressive menu of Teas and Tidanes along with an artisanal coffee program for a pick me up any time of the day. They serve Larry's Coffee, which combines coffee excellence with a belief that business can be a force for good. All Larry's Coffee is Organic, Fair Trade and Shade-Grown.

With the cooler weather, you'll want to indulge in their rich hot chocolate. The Hot Chocolate Bar offers the sumptuous drink made with 100% Valrhona Dark Cocoa, Bellington Molasses Sugar & Fresh Madagascar Vanilla Bean. Each cup can be complemented with a vegan homemade torched-marshmallow offered in the flavors Classic Vanilla, Double Chocolate, or Strawberry Hibiscus.

You don't have to be eating vegan to appreciate the taste and quality of menu items at Innocent Yesterday. Visit their web site at https://innocentyesterday.com/.

Right next door to Innocent Yesterday is S.N.O.B. (Sophia's Natural Organic Bowls). You'll love their selections that are ideal for a grab and go. You can also relax and enjoy the menu items in their comfortable outdoor seating. SNOB offers acai bowls, superfood bowls, fresh shots and juices, smoothies, and vegan baked goods.

There are unique Fresh Shots and Juices made daily. The Watermelon Juice is totally refreshing, just like the summer fruit. Blended juices include the Cute-Cumber, a wonderful combination of cucumber, celery, pineapple and green apple. The Gingers Have More Fun is made with carrot, ginger, turmeric, pear, pineapple, lemon, cayenne and mint. Smoothies have your choice of oat milk, almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, dairy mild or cold brew. We like their signature blend, The Snob. It's a very berry smoothie with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, banana, sunflower butter and a touch of agave.

SNOB's menu also offers a selection of Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Green Goddess Bowls, Grain Bowls, and Salads. With all the fine, fresh ingredients, it's hard to choose your favorite bowl. We recommend The Gaia with the Green Goddess Base topped with pineapple, strawberry, coconut flakes and agave drizzle. A customer favorite is The Nutter with an acai base topped with banana, Nutella drizzle, peanut butter drizzle, cacao nibs and housemade granola. Savory choices include the Fiesta Salad with quinoa, black beans, charred corn, pico, and guac garnished with chili lime vinaigrette and tortilla chips. You can even be creative and build your own bowl.

You'll feel nourished and satisfied with the array of menu items from SNOB. For more information and to peruse the menu, visit https://snob.health/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coming Soon Food Group