BROKEN SHED VODKA Launches New 'Vodka of Tomorrow' Campaign in the US

Broken Shed Vodka, New Zealand's award-winning, super-premium vodka, recently announced its new U.S. creative campaign, "The Vodka of Tomorrow." The campaign pays tribute to the vodka's home country by highlighting that, thanks to time zone differences, it's already tomorrow in New Zealand. And when you're crafting The Vodka of Tomorrow, you make sure it tastes ahead of its time, too.

Sustainably distilled with the purest New Zealand mountain mineral water, spring water, highest quality whey - and nothing else - Broken Shed Vodka was created to show the world what vodka can be, rather than what people think it should be. It has the clean, crisp taste that can only come from the land where tomorrow begins.

"We developed this new campaign to inject a little New Zealand character and give our U.S. consumers a taste of the ingenuity and forward-thinking that Kiwis are known for," said Jean-Marie Heins, chief marketing officer of Broken Shed Vodka. "We're expanding our footprint across the states and introducing new consumers to a smooth, modern product without any additives, sweeteners or GMOs. It's never too early to cheers to tomorrow!"

The campaign comes as Broken Shed continues to grow its presence across the U.S. It's now available in 25 states, following recent moves into Georgia, Kansas and Colorado.

The campaign was developed by Broken Shed Vodka's Chicago-based creative agency family of record, Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) and TimeZoneOne (TZO). The campaign includes creative, video, print, display, off-premise, on-premise, point-of-sale, digital marketing, website and social content, paid media and event activations.

To learn more about what makes Broken Shed Vodka the 'world's most unique vodka,' visit VodkaOfTomorrow.com.

About Broken Shed Vodka: Broken Shed Vodka is based in Wanaka, New Zealand. Distilled, crafted and bottled in New Zealand ever since its inception in 2009, its vodka draws upon the country's natural aquifer and spring waters, without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Since entering the U.S. market in June 2012, Broken Shed Vodka has won a legion of loyal fans, and an impressive collection of awards. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced. Learn more about Broken Shed Vodka at www.brokenshed.com. Broken Shed Vodka, 40% ABV, Distilled from Whey. Imported to the USA by Broken Shed Imports, Manhasset, NY. Broken Shed Vodka is produced by Broken Shed Limited, Wanaka, New Zealand. Drink Responsibly. © 2021

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Broken Shed Vodka