BLUE MOON and the Kentucky Derby

Blue Moon

This year's Kentucky Derby is racing towards us on Saturday, September 5, and for the second year in a row Blue Moon is the official craft beer sponsor.

While this year's Derby might look a little different, Blue Moon still wants to help fans bring the excitement of Churchill Downs into their own home and celebrate the Derby in style.

Sip on one of these two classic Derby cocktails with a twist while watching the race. Blue Moon is the perfect cocktail complement to dress up any watch-party this Derby season.

For fans in the Denver area, stop by the Blue Moon RiNo brewery to try the limited-edition Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mint Julep Beer that was brewed in honor of the Kentucky Derby. Available for pick-up!

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon Brewing Company takes pride in the quality and creativity of its beers and embraces the process it takes to get there. Our founder and head brewmaster, Keith Villa, dreamt up Blue Moon Belgian White while spending time living and learning in Belgium. Years later, we still pull inspiration from the people and places around us. Since our first creative twist in 1995 in Denver, we have continued to have fun experimenting and trying out new styles for our fans to enjoy. That's why at Blue Moon Brewing Company, something's always brewing. More information is available at www.BlueMoonBrewingCompany.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blue Moon

